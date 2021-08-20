OnlyFans go ban content wey show detailed and clear sex images

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di subscription site OnlyFans, wey dey publish adult content, don announce say e go block sexually explicit photos and videos from 1 October.

Pipo go still fit post naked content for di site.

But to do dis, e must to be according to OnlyFans policy.

Di announcement come afta BBC News ask di company to ansa question about one document wey leak about accounts wey dey post illegal tins for di site and how e dey handle di illegal posting.

OnlyFans say di change dey come afta pressure from dia bank partners.

Di site don grow during di pandemic and say e get 130 million users.

"In order to make sure say di platform go last for a long time and continue to host inclusive community of creators and fans, we must improve our content guidelines," OnlyFans tok for statement.

Di London-based social media site dey allow creators to post naked videos and photos and charge subscribers for tips or a monthly fee.

Creators fit post different kain contents from cooking to fitness videos, but pipo know am pass for pornography.

For providing space for pipo to post dia content, OnlyFans dey take 20% share of all di payments.

Di document - wey dey call "compliance manuals" - show say even though dem remove di illegal content, OnlyFans dey allow moderators give creators multiple warnings before closing accounts.

Moderation specialists and child protection experts say dis one show say OnlyFans dey "tolerate" accounts wey dey post illegal content.

INside ansa wey dem give to BBC investigation, OnlyFans said di documents no be manual or "official guidance", e no dey tolerate violations of im terms of service, and iim system and age verification go far beyond "all di relevant global safety standards and regulations".

Essex businessman Tim Stokely, wey establish di site for 2016, done come under fire before afta BBC News investigation find out say under-18 dey use fake identification to set up accounts on the site.

For June, BBC News find out say under-18s pipo dey sell clear and detailed videos for dia site, even though say e dey illegal for pipo to share indecent foto of children.

After the BBC investigation, the children's commissioner for England said OnlyFans needed to do more to stop underage users. In response to the investigation, OnlyFans said it had closed the accounts flagged and refunded all active subscriptions.