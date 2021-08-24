PDP National Chairman: Court suspend Prince Uche Secondus as People's Democratic Party Nigeria leader?

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus don true-true chop suspension?

Nigeria local media reports late Monday night make Nigerians to ask dis kwesions as dem wake up on Tuesday.

Yes! Court suspend Prince Uche Secondus as People's Democratic Party Nigeria leader and dis na wetin we know:

Na one High Court for Rivers state order di suspension of di head of Nigeria main opposition party.

Justice Okogbule Gbasam of di Degema Division of di Rivers State High Court na im give dis order.

Monday court order na di latest for di crisis Peoples Democratic Party don dey face for sometime now.

Leaders of di party bon don make several attempts to resolve di matter but e no dey work.

PDP National Chairman alleged suspension: Wetin dey inside di court order

Na interim order di High Court for Rivers State grant to restrain Uche Secondus.

Di court order Secondus to stop to dey call im di National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

BBC Pidgin don see di court order wey dem mark as PHC/2183/CS/2021.

E get Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umeziriki Onucha as di pipo wey go court.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be a copy of di court interim order

Di interim order read:

"Order of interim injunction is granted restraining di first defendant [Secondus] from parading himself as a member of di second defendant or national chairman of di defendant.

"Or performing di functions of national chairman of di second defendant or any committee of di second defendants at ward, local government or state level.

"Or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of di second defendant or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of di second defendant," di Judge order.

PDP National Chairman alleged suspension: Wetin cause di crises

For early August Leaders of di Peoples Democratic Party and members of di Board of Trusties of di party decide to give di national chairman till October to leave office.

Uche Secondus dey for di meeting wen dem take di decision - and im never publicly oppose di decision.

But e di court order surprise plenty pipo.

Before dis time some members of di party bin accuse Secondus of "corruption" and "bad leadership".

Between January and July di opposition party lose three of dia govnors and, several National Assembly members and plenty members to di ruling All Progressives Congress [APC].

PDP leaders say na sake of sey Secondus no dey handle di party well.

Kasim Afegbua, a former spokesman for di PDP Presidential Campaign also accuse Secondus and odas sey dem chop money.

Afegbua also carry di matter go Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation.

Afegbua also protest say make di chairman resign. But Secondus and odas don deny all di allegation.

Uche Secondus react to Court order

In di middle of di crisis inside Nigeria opposition party seven seven members of di national working committee resign dia positions.

Di executive officers allege say dem resign sake of say Seondus "side-line" dem.

Despite dia resignation, oda members of di national working committee of di party still dey work wit dia chairman.

But reacting to di court order from Rivers state Uche Secondus say im go defend im sef.

Ike Abonyi, tok-tok pesin for Secondus for statement say "PDP and Secondus no dey fear court; dis party na child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes."

Who be Uche Secondus?

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Secondus/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Uche Secondus

Dis na some of di tins you suppose sabi about dis Nigerian politician and businessman.

Im na di current chairman of di PDP National Working Committee since 2017.

Prince Uche Secondus join politics for 1978 during di Second Republic as Youth Leader of di National Party of Nigeria.

In addition to being politician, Secondus na also businessman.

Uche Secondus hold di position of Rivers State Publicity Secretary for di National Republican Convention party between 1993 to 1998.

Between 2015 and 2016, im serve as acting chairman of di committee.

Before dat time, im bin serve two terms as di second chairman of di Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party.