Kabul Airport and Afghan Taliban: US claim killing IS-K planner for Afghan drone strike

28 August 2021, 09:30 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, US soldiers have been guarding Kabul airport

US military believe say dem don kill one planner for Islamic State group for drone attack.

Dem say di attack happun for east of Afghanistan.

Islamic State Khorasan Province say na dem cari out di attack for Kabul airport.

Di airport attack kill about 170 pipo including 13 US soldiers.

A mass airlift don dey go on fo di airport since Taliban militants take over di Afghan capital dis month.

In di last two weeks, more than 100,000 pipo na im fit don move out.

Di deadline set by di US for dia sojas to leave Afghanistan dey expire on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden promise on Friday to hunt down di jihadists behind Thursday's suicide bombing.

Britain ministry of defence say now dia focus na only on British citizens and oda pipo wey don already get clearance to leave.

Dem no go call more pipo come airport for evacuation, di ministry of defence tok.

According to one Nato official, all foreign military troop wey dey Afghanistan dey try cari dia pipo and embassy workers comot from di kontri.

Di suicide attackers bin target pipo wet stand for queue dey try leave di kontri afta Taliban militants takeover.

Who be IS-K?

Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) say na dem dey behind di twin blasts for Kabul airport wey killed 90 wunjure more than 150 people.

But who dem be?

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardiner say di group na di most extreme and violent of all di jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan.

Im na regional branch of di group Islamic State and dem dey active for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Di group don chop blame for some of di worst atrocities for recent years.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One Canadian aircraft wey fly evacuees comot from Kabul on 23 August

Dem bin target girls schools, hospitals, and even one maternity ward wia dem shot and kill pregnant women, pikin dem, and nurse.

Dem be part of di international IS network wey dey attack di western, international and humanitarian targets once dem fit reach dem.

IS-K get links to Taliban through anoda groupthird party, di Haqqani network.

But dem get major differences wit di Taliban.

Dem dey accuse di Taliban of abandoning Jihad and battlefield in favour of peace settlement.