Afghanistan: EU and Britain no go recognise Taliban as goment

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Di European Union don tok say dem no go recognise di Taliban as di new goment of Afghanistan.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell say any engagement go dey subject to strict conditions and go only be to support the Afghan pipo.

Washington don take similar position but Russia and China don indicate softer stance.

Di EU also tok say e aim to co-ordinate im contacts wit di Taliban through joint EU presence for Kabul to oversee evacuations and to make sutre say new Afghan government fulfils commitments on issues wey include security and human rights.

"We don decide to work in co-ordinated manner... if dem meet di security conditions," he tok dis for one meeting of di bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

He also tok say di EU go co-ordinate "strongly" on Afghanistan wit di US, G7, G20 and oda organisations, and dat e go initiate "regional political platform of co-operation" wit di kontri neighbours.

Meanwhile, Women still dey protest for di streets of Kabul

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Since di Taliban don take control of Afghanistan, we don report on di concerns wey women get of dia rights under di Taliban's strict Islamist rule.

Dem don be plenti protests - today women gada for di front of di presidential palace for Kabul to protest. Di UN don highlight "credible" reports of abuses by di Taliban, notably restrictions on women.

Wen di militant group dey power last, e dey compulsory for women to wear di all-covering burka, and di Taliban also no gree make girls wey dey 10 years and above go school.

Di Taliban say dem go rule "within di framework" of Sharia, or Islamic law - however dem no elaborate on wetin dat one mean for practice.