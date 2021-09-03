Lekki for Lagos don turn "hotbed" for yahoo boys - EFCC

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Nigeria corruption police, di Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC), say dem don arrest four hundred and two yahoo boys for di upper middle class area of Lagos, for internet-related fraud.

For statement wey di commission post for dia facebook page, say all di informate wey dem gada from investigate wey dem do from april reach june 2021, show say "Lekki district na di place wia all manner of yahoo boys prefer to live."

Di advance fee fraud and cybercrime sections of di Lagos command record total of 402 internet-related fraud arrest between April and June.