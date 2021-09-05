Ethiopia: Military say dem don kill Thousands of Tigray rebels

2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Tigrayan forces bin dey invade neighbouring regions

Di Ethiopian military claim say dem don kill more dan 5,600 members of di Tigray rebel forces wey dem dey fight for di north of di kontri.

Bloody conflict bin dey rage since November, but di statement from senior general Bacha Debele no give no timescale for di casualties. Correspondents say dem fit be from recent battles.

Di general tok say further 2,300 rebels dey wunjure and dem capture 2,000.

Millions of civilians face starvation due to di conflict, di UN tok.

Lt Gen Debele accuse di rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) say dem dey try break up Ethiopia, as di group made incursions into di neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

One TPLF division don try to gain control of Humera on di border between Tigray and Amhara, e tok, but dem don dey "completely decimated".

TPLF neva respond to di claims.

Di war start last year afta months of fight between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed goment and leaders of di TPLF, di main political party for Tigray region.

Di president send troops to Tigray to overthrow di regional goment after accusing di TPLF of being behind several attacks on military camps.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed and millions have been forced from their homes, with some fleeing into Sudan.

Both sides bin dey accused of committing atrocities, wey include rape and mass civilian killings.

Tragic consequences

By Kalkidan Yibeltal, BBC Ethiopia correspondent

Di figures wey di army give dey large and e dey hard to independently verify them.

But one thing dey clear. Di 10-month war still dey rage wit tragic consequences.

Lt Gen Bacha, wey no give a time period during im statement on Saturday afternoon, describe fierce fighting wey he tok say dey aided by airstrikes.

Afta di TPLF unexpectedly recapture Tigray from di hands of di army and its aligned forces for June, dem manage to advance to neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar, wey dey indicate di expansion of di war.

For di past two weeks di army and dem allies appear to dey stall di Tigrayan forces and even push dem back and regain control of some strategic areas.

But key areas within Afar and Amhara, wey include di historic town of Lalibela wit Unesco world-heritage rock hewn churches, remain under TPLF control.

On Friday, di UN accuse di goment of effectively blockading aid supplies to Tigray, and warn say dem put millions of lives put at risk.

Di UN estimates dat 5.2 million people need urgent assistance if dem wan avert "di world's worst famine situation in decades".

But on Saturday, di Ethiopian goment say 500 trucks wit aid don enter di region, wey include 152 for di past two days. Di number of security checkpoints don also increase, e tok.

No independent verification of dis claim dey.