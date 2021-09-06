Guinea 'coup' updates: US, Ecowas, UN condemn wetin dey happun for Guinea

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Guinea TV Wetin we call dis foto, Di soldiers say dem act becos of ogbonge corruption

Di United States don issue a statement ''on di military seizure'' condemning di apparent coup wey dey happun for Guinea.

E ask make parties stop violence and stand gidigba by di rule of law.

Di US Department of State tok say dat ''violence and any extra-constitutional measures go only scatter Guinea prospects for peace, stability ad prosperity''.

E emphasise on process for national tok-tok to ''sustainably and transparently'' address any concern wey go dey helpful for peaceful and democratic solution.

Dis dey come amid more regional and international condemnation of di apparent ouster of President Alpha Condé.

Also, di West African economic bloc, Ecowas don follow condemn di ''coup attempt'' and tok im ''disapproval of any unconstitutional political change".

E demand make di juntas respect President Condé and also ask for im unconditional release and of dos wey dem arrest wit him.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and di African Union don already condemn di coup and demand di immediate release of President Condé.

Wetin dey happun for Guinea?

E still no clear wetin dey happen for Conakry, but the military say dem seize control.

For inside di television address, men in military uniform, wit di Guinea flag around dia backs address di nation.

Dem cal demsefs di National Committee for reconciliation and development, dem blame ogbonge corruption, mismanagement and poverty for inside Guinea for di coup d'etat.

Dem say di constitution don dey dissolved and dem go chook eye to create a new, more inclusive one.

Dem also claim say di goment don dey dissolved and say di land borders go dey closed for one week.

All di ministers and presidents of institutions wey sojas dissolve during di Sunday 'coup d etat' for Guinea dey expected to meet on Monday by 11am for Conakry, according to di statement wey di sojas release.