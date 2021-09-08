Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: SA suspend officials over fugitive Preacher Bushiri mata

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

Five officials of South Africa home affairs department don chop suspension for dia role in issuing residence papers to Malawian fugitive pastor.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri bin acquire permanent residence documents wey authorities dey question.

E japa from di kontri afta im skip bail for ongoing fraud and money laundering case.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi say di five officers dey face di disciplinary measures afta dem conclude investigate.

Di minister deny reports say di fugitive preacher don capture di department of home affairs and get officers wey dey work to make im life easy.

Di preacher wey bin dey based for South Africa, also personally accuse di oga Motsoaledi say e declare dia permanent residency permit illegal and di goment department don cancel dia right to work and live permanently for South Africa.

Preacher Bushiri dey Malawi and im extradition dey yet to be concluded.

Wetin be di charge against Bushiri?

Bushiri and im wife Prophetess Mary dey stand trial for moni laundering and magomago and don run go im home kontri.

Crime investigators tok say di case involve 102 million South Africa rand ($6.6m).

Im don alredi show for Pretoria Magistrate court on 21 October to hear charges and dem grant on 4 November, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Who be Shepherd Bushiri plus facts about am

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri na Malawi-born "prophet" wey dey operate churches from Ghana to South Africa

E claims to cure pipo of of HIV and bring back pipo from di dead, according to South Africa's Mail & Guardian tori wey land around January 2018.

Bushiri bin predict say di UK go divide, "states" go fight and e go descend into "chaos", di Maravi Post tok inside one report

Im appear to walk on air inside a video wey pipo share widely on social media

Bushiri tell Zimbabwe politician Kembo Mohadi say im go get "di crown" before dem name am vice-president, according to New Zimbabwe

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri na di founder of di Evangelical Church Gathering for South Africa wit branches for oda kontries.

Many don call di millionaire pastor one of di richest religious leaders for Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, Ecg ministries Wetin we call dis foto, Im own four private jets

Im don claim to cure pipo of HIV, make blind see road, turn poor man to rich man and even one time, im claim say im waka for air.

Pastor Bushiri bin grow up Mzuzu, one city for northern Malawi before im come move to to Pretoria for South Africa.

Tori be say im dey banned from Botswana sake of "miracle moni".

Im popular sotay im crusades dey full sports stadium wit followers.

But pipo don accuse am say im dey use poor pipo wey dey desperate to change dia condition, say im dey sell "miracle oil" to dem.

Dem born 20 February 1983) also known as Major 1 or Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,