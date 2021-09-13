Britney Spears engagement: Profile of Sam Asghari wey Britney Spears engage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The couple met in 2016. Dis na foto of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2019.

Britney Spears don announce her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Di singer bin post video of di two of dem as dem dey show off di engagement ring for Instagram.

Britney still dey court dey fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, wey dey control her personal life and her moni.

Di 39 singer, say di conditions of di arrangement dey prevent her from marrying Asghari, 27, or having more children.

Dem bin impose di conservatorship arrangement on Madam Spears for 2008 sake of worry about her mental health.

Last week, Britney Spears papa, Jamie Spears, filed paper for one Los Angeles court to end di conservatorship. Court go hear di case for 29 September.

Who be Sam Asghari?

Hesam "Sam" Asghari, na 27-year-old personal trainer and actor.

Dem born am for Iran capital Tehran but im move go Los Angeles wen im dey at the age of 12.

Hesam na di last of four children, im move for 2006 go Los Angeles to live wit im papa wey be truck driver.

For interview wit Forbes earlier dis year, im say im come US without knowing how to speak any English:

"Na definitely culture shock, to come out here wit completely different language to speak."

Asghari, don model for Michael Costello show.

Im also star as construction worker for Fifth Harmony "Work from Home" music video.

E later start full time career as personal trainer.

For 2016, im meet Britney Spears for set during di "Slumber Party" music video for 2016.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Spears bin don live under guardianship agreement of her papa for 13 years

Spears, 39, don marry two times before.

For 2004, she marry her childhood friend Jason Alexander for Las Vegas but di marriage quick scata.