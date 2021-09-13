Aisha Buhari on Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami video she use to explain Nigeria situation

First Lady Aisha Buhari don explain why she use Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami make point about Nigeria situation.

She recently post Minister of Communications sermon for her Instagram to make point about wetin dey happun regarding di fight against insecurity for di west African nation.

For di video post, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami wey also Islamic cleric wey bin dey preach and weep during quran lesson inside di video.

Pantami bin dey tok about di kill kill wey dey happun during time of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Di goment minister also stress di importance of speaking to authority, fearing only God and not man.

Mrs Buhari caption on Sunday after posting video of Pantami dey preach read "A cire tsoro ayi abunda ya kamata" in Hausa language wey translate to 'remove fear and do di right thing'.

Dis post start generate reactions immediately as some pipo say di first lady don resume di bashing of her husband's administration wey she bin dey do few years ago.

And as stories start to fly around about wetin she mean regarding her post, she use same instagram handle to clarify by saying she use Pantami video to make point about how doing di right thing without fear will lead to good results.

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari

"Tafsir din Mallam akan tsoron Allah ba tsoron mutum ba. Da aka cire tsoro da son kai a ka shiga Zamfara abubuwa sun fara kyaw, sai a dage a shiga sauran wajaje haka." Dis na wetin Mrs Buhari post in hausa on Monday

Di meaning na " Mallam (Pantami) dey prach about fear of God and not man. As dem remove fear and selfishness enter Zamfara state good result don start to show. E remain for dem to also enter oda places wey need help."

No be today Mrs Buhari begin chook mouth for governance mata, for 2016 just two years into her husband's presidency she comot tok say some pipo don hijack Buhari goment.

Dat statement cause plenti tok at di time with many saying na she dey closest to di president and understand wetin dey happun.

For 2019 she comot blast how some of di president staff dey do dia work naming Garba Shehu in particular saying e dey take instructions from some pipo in goment rather than her husband.