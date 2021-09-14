IPOB sit-at-home order: Willie Obiano enta road to stop Anambra sit-at-home

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chief Willie Obiano/Facebook

Goment for Anambra state south east Nigeria enta road on Monday try to stop di sit-at-home order wey di proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (Ipob) bin give.

Govnor Willy Obiano visit banks and markets for di state capital Awka and di economic capital Onitsha to monitor wetin dey go on wit di order.

Di goment encourage everybody for di state make dem go do dia business becos "goment go protect dem."

"We get a lot of support from di police, army, navy and dem dey seriously patrol everywia, so nobody go disturb anybody."

Di Ipob sit-at-home order bin affect economic activities for di state as banks lock dia doors to customers and transporters refuse to move.

Although traders come out for business, dem refuse to open dia shops to sell market.

From im observation, di govnor say although pipo dey go about dia business, but dem dey scanty.

"I see say pipo dey go about dia business, but in very skeletal way, e no suppose happun and we wan encourage pipo to come out."

Banks for di areas bin dey open and di goment assure di citizens say di security for di area dey very good and safe.