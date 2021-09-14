Climate change: World now dey see twice as many days over 50C
- By Becky Dale & Nassos Stylianou
- Data journalists
Di number of extremely hot days every year wen di temperature reach 50C don double since di 1980s, one global BBC analysis discover.
Dis dey also now happun for more areas for world dan before, and dis don cause serious challenge to human health and to how we dey take live dan before.
Di total number of days wey temperature go above 50C (122F) bin dey increase every 10 years since 1980.
On di average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures passed 50C for about 14 days a year.
Di number increase to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019.
For di same period, temperatures of 45C and above happun on di average of extra two weeks a year.
"Dis increase fit get 100% blame sake burning of fossil fuels," Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of di Environmental Change Institute for di University of Oxford, tok.
As di whole world dey warm, extreme temperature na big possibility.
High heat fit dey deadly for humans and nature, and cause major problems to buildings, roads and power systems.
Temperatures of 50C dey happen mainly for di Middle East and Gulf regions.
And afta record-breaking temperatures of 48.8C for Italy and 49.6C for Canada dis summer, science sabi pipo don warn say days wey tempreture reach 50C go reach oda parts of di world unless we cut fossil fuel emissions.
"We need to act quickly. Di faster we cut our emissions, di beta all of us go dey," Dr Sihan Li, climate researcher for di School of Geography and the Environment for University of Oxford, tok.
"Wit continue emissions and lack of action, dis extreme heat events no go only become more severe and more frequent, but emergency response and recovery go become more challenging," Dr Li warn.
Di BBC analysis also show say for di most recent decade, maximum temperatures increased by 0.5C compared wit di long-term average from 1980 to 2009.
But disincrease no be di sam way dem dey feel am all ova di world: Eastern Europe, southern Africa and Brazil dey experience some maximum increase for temperatures by more than 1C, while parts of di Arctic and Middle East record increase of more than 2C.
Science sabi pipo dey call for urgent action from world leaders for di UN summit for Glasgow for November, wia dem go ask goment to commit to new emissions cuts in order to limit di rise for world temperature.
Impact of extreme heat
Dis BBC analysis launch documentary series wey dem call Life at 50C investigating how extreme heat dey affect lives across di world.
Even below 50C, high temperatures and humidity fit create severe health risks.
As many as 1.2 billion people around the world fit face heat stress conditions by 2100 if current levels of global warming continue, according to one study wey Rutgers University for US publish last year. Dat na at least four times more dan di once wey dey affected today.
Pipo dey also face difficult choice as di land around dem dey change sake extreme heat and drought and wildfire fit happun more.
While, other factors fit contribute, climate change na also important driving force behind desertification.
Sheikh Kazem Al Kaabi na wheat farmer from one village for central Iraq.
The land around am bin dey fertile enough to sustain im and im neighbours beofre, but now, e don gradually become dry and barren.
"All dis land bin dey green, but all of dat don go. Now na desert, drought."
Almost all di pipo from im village don move to go look for work for oda provinces.
"I lost my brother, dear friends and loyal neighbours. Dem bin share everytin wit me, even my laughter. Now nobody dey share anytin wit me, I just dey face-to-face wit dis empty land."
Methodology
E pass 50C for my area, why dem no feature am?
Reports of high temperature dey usually come from measurements wey individual weather station do, but di data wey we study represent larger areas dan di ones wey single stations cover.
For example, Death Valley National Park for southern California na one of di hottest places for Earth.
Temperatures for some parts of the park dey normally pass pass 50C for summer.
But wen we create average for maximum temperatures for wider area, using several different sources, we get number below 50C.
Wia di data from come?
Di BBC has used di maximum daily temperatures from di high resolution global ERA5 dataset, wey di Copernicus Climate Change Service produce.
Demdey usually use di informate to study global climate trends.
ERA5 dey combine actual weather observations from many sources, like stations and satellites, with data from modern weather forecasting models.
Dis process dey fill di gaps wey poor station coverage in many parts of di world create and help us to understand climate change.
Which analysis we don do?
Using di maximum temperature for every day from 1980 to 2020, we identify how often temperature dey rise pass 50C.
We count di number of days and locations wit maximum temperature of 50C or higher for every year, to determine di trend over time.
We also looked at di change for maximum temperatures.
We d dis by working out di difference between di average maximum temperature for land and for sea for the most recent 10 years (2010-2019) compared with the 30 years before (1980-2009).
Averages of at least 30 consecutive years na im dem dey call climatologies. We use am to show how recent periods compare to climate average.
Wetin we we mean by 'location'?
Each location na about 25 sq km, or about 27-28 sq km for equator.
Dis grids fit to cover large areas and also fit contain many different types of landscape. Di grids na squares of 0.25 degrees latitude by 0.25 degrees longitude.
Credits
Dis Methodology dey developed wit support from Dr Sihan Li of di School of Geography and di Environment, University of Oxford, and Dr Zeke Hausfather of Berkeley Earth and Carbon Brief.
External review from di European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
Special thanks to Prof Ed Hawkins of the University of Reading as well as Prof Richard Betts and Dr John Caesar dor di Met Office.
Data analysis and journalism by Nassos Stylianou and Becky Dale.
Design by Prina Shah, Sana Jasemi and Joy Roxas.
Development by Catriona Morrison, Becky Rush and Scott Jarvis.
Data engineering by Alison Benjamin.
Case study by Namak Khoshnaw. Additional research by Stephanie Stafford.
Interview wit Dr Friederike Otto by Monica Garnsey.
Climate stripes visualisation courtesy of Prof Ed Hawkins and University of Reading.