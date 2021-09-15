Florida Girl wey miss re-unite wit mother afta 14 years

Fourteen years afta her papa allegedly kidnap her, one Florida girl don return to her mama for US-Mexico border, police say.

Six-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez disappear for 2007 and since den her case na cold case until dis month, wen according to tori, she contact her mother for Facebook.

Jacqueline wey dey 19 years now, tell Angelica Vences-Salgado say she dey Mexico. Dem reunited on Monday for Texas.

Investigators wey intercept di pair don verified Ms Hernandez's identity.

Di reunion involve many security agencies for di state and federal levels.

Jacqueline from Clermont, Florida - bin dey house wen her father Pablo Hernandez allegedly kidnap her on 22 December 2007.

Authorities bin order for in arrest dat time as dem expect say di father and daughter travel go Mexico. E neva clear wia Oga Hernandez dey.

On 2 September, Jacqueline mama, Vences-Salgado tell Clermont police, say one woman wey claim to be her daughter bin contact her online.

Police for Florida and Texas, plus investigators from di Department of Homeland Security, create plan to "intercept" di young woman during her meeting wit Ms Vences-Salgado to find out her identity.

For di Facebook exchange, madam Hernandez and madam Vences-Salgado agree to meet for point of entry to di US for Laredo, Texas.

Documentation soon prove say she be Madam Vences-Salgado pikin.

For statement on Monday, Clermont police chief Charles Broad say di coordinated effort create "force multiplier" wey help reunite di two afta 14 years.