Taliban: Afghanistan women youth soccer team japa to Pakistan

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Women footballers arrive in Pakistan

Female player from Afghanistan junior national soccer team don cross di border to Pakistan.

Di girls bin spend di past month for hiding ontop fear of one crackdown on women rights by di Taliban.

Members of di women side bin fly out of Kabul last month but tok dey say di youth team dey stranded as dem no get passports and oda documents.

Thirty-two players and dia families win visa after di charity "Football for Peace" Pakistan lobby.

One official wit Pakistan Football Federation say di group,wey dey like 81 pipo go stay for di federation headquarters in di eastern city of Lahore.

One further 34 pipo go arrive on Thursday e tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ball wit Afghan flag

Di players go remain in Pakistan under tight security for 30 days before dem apply for asylum in third kontries, di official tok.

Di Independent recently reveal say di player bin write to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask for permission to urgently enter di kontri.

Di letter claim say di girls dey at risk of "grave threats" from di Taliban.

After di fall of Kabul one month ago, di national team former captain Khalida Popal bin sama warning give di players to delete pictures of dem playing on social media and to burn dia kits sake of dem go fit to protect themselves from any kind attack from di new regime.

Last week di deputy head of di Taliban cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, bin doubt over di future of women sport in di kontri wen e say dem dey reason not appropriate or not necessary in response to one question about di fate of di women cricket team.

"In cricket, dey fit face one situation where dia face and body no go dey covered. Islam no allow make we dey see women like this," Wasiq tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Girls for Afghanistan dey play football

"Na media era, and photos and videos go dey, and then pipo go watch am. Islam and di Islamic Emirate [Afghanistan] no dey allow women to play cricket or play di kind of sports where dem go get exposed."

Women dey barred from participating in sports during di Taliban last spell in power from 1996-2001.

Dia departure dey part of one wider japa of Afghan sports and cultural stars inside fear of one crackdown on women rights after di takeover of di kontri by di Taliban after foreign forces withdraw.