Nnamdi Kanu: Detained Ipob leader dey sue Kenya officials- See wetin dey inside im petition

6 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu wey don dey Nigerian gomment custody, chop arrest and detainment in June after dem fly am enter di kontri, but authorities no make am clear where dem bin pick am.

But tori bin enter say Nnamdi Kanu don sue Kenya sake of im extradition to Nigeria.

For di suit wey im brother Kingsley Kanunta help am file , e sue CS Interior Matiangi, Director of immigration, di Director of Criminal Investigations, OCPD Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and the Attorney General.

High court for Kenya don give di pipo wey dey di suit instruction say make dem file dia response before mention for court in october.

Wetin dey inside di Petition

Na one Luchiri and Company Advocates bin present di suit wia Oga Kanu argue say im arrest for Kenya and deportation to Nigeria in June dey unconstitutional.

According to di petition, Oga Kanu bin go Kenya for medical treatment sake of one heart challenge wey im get plus matter wey dey related to di Indigenous People of Biafra.

Di suit also tok say bin enter di Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in May from Kigali, Rwanda, wit one East African tourist visa.

And e bin go airport on June 19 to pick person before dem gbab am from there and e no gree return to im residence, Purple Haze Apartments on Kitale Lane.

Di petition "dem be corner am for airport on June 19, 2021, and unlawfully detained for days after dem illegally and dem deport am for tif-tif manner to Nigeria without im British passport iand dem no follow with process wey dey ground for di laws in Kenya,".

"Di subject (Kanu) na British citizen resident for di United Kingdom.

Dem add say im be dey hold Nigerian citizenship but don renounce am in 2015. And Nigerian authorities don collect im Nija passport .

Oga Kanu bin quote law for di suit say as dem deport am from Nairobi to Abuja in June dey against di Extradition (Contiguous and Foreign Countries) Act Chapter 76 of di law of Kenya.

E ask di court to declare im extradition "as violation of di fundamental rights and freedoms to equal protection of di law, human dignity, freedom and security, freedom of movement, fair administrative action, access to justice, di right to be represented in court and fair hearing as e dey guarantee inside di Constitution of Kenya".

E also ask for "exemplary and punitive damages" against di pipo im sue "sake of dia gross violation of im fundamental freedoms and rights as e dey di petition".

Another tin e ask na declaration say, to detain im without justification and not tell im di reason why im dey detention, e no fit reach or tok to anybody ifor one bad and inhumane condition na violation of rights protected by di Constitution.

Oga Kanu also ask di court to give order say make di respondents give am di designation and rank of state officers, public officers, police officers, agencies and departments, institutions and organs of gomment wey get hand for di extradition.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, For March 2019 court revoke Nnamdi Kanu bail and order im re-arrest.

Nnamdi Kanu sue Nigeria Gomment

Earlier dis month, lPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu bin sue President Buhari and im government sake of e say dem violate im fundamental human rights.

E bin aslo ask say make dem return am to di UK.

Inside di suit wey im file for High Court of Abia State, Oga Kanu dey ask make dem pay am Five billion Naira (about $12 million) for various damages wey e suffer.

Di lPOB leader dey hold by di Nigerian secret police and e dey face treason charges.

Nnamdi Kanu wants make Nigerian government apologize to am sake of wetin im call infringement of im fundamental rights.

E be also ask di gomment to stop im prosecution, set am free and return am to di UK where e bin formerly based before chop arrest.

Lawyer to nnamdi Kanu , Alloy Ejimako bin tok for statement say oga Kanu dey forced to enforce im human rights sake of di unbroken chain of infringements, wey im say begin wit di 2017 extrajudicial attempt on im life

Plus one force japa flight to exile for im safety, im abduction in Kenya and im extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

Di next hearing date dey set for 21st September.

How di matter start

Di lPOB leader bin chop arrest abroad after four years for japa and dem bring am back to Nigeria for June.