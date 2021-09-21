Canada election results: Justin Trudeau still dey power as PM but no get majority

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trudeau tell im pipo early momo on Tuesday say Canada pipo choose progressive plan

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly win di election, but still no get majority seats.

Dis na Oga Trudeau number three time to win federal election, but pipo wey dey criticize am say, na waste of time.

Although all di results neva come in, but as tins dey so, Liberals dey expect to win 158 seats instead of di 170 wey dem need for majority - and na di search for majority make call for di early election.

Meanwhile, di main opposition party di Conservatives still hold dia position and dem dey epxct to win about 122 seats.

Oga Trudeau tell im supporters early momo on Tuesday say, even though dem "still get votes to count but we don see dis night say millions of Canada pipo don choose progressive plan."

"Una elect goment wey wey go fight for you and deliver for you," im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Annamie Paul/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Annamie Paul loss her chance to get Toronto Centre seat back

On di oda hand, Black-Canadian leader of di Green Party, Annamie Paul don loss election to win Toronto Cntre.

Results so far show say national support for her party don reduce well well compare to di results for 2019.

Dis na disappointment for madam Paul wey bin come second for byelection wey happun for 2020.

Trudeau gamble fail

Dis election na di most expensive election for di history of Canada, e cost C$600m ($470).

Still, di results wey de comot be almost exactly like di election wey dem do just two years ago for 2019.

Di sharp election wey carry Canada kontri pipo go vote inside fourth wave of Covid-19 na di second one inside two years.

Many pipo see di election as say Trudeau dey try get majority goment, while im dey try explain why campaign dey necessary.

For di Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, dis na waste of time and money.

According to am, "Canada pipo send am back wit anoda minority wey cost $600m and divide our great kontri even more," O'Toole tell tori pipo.

Wetin sabi about di election

Canada pipo go vote on Monday for early general election.

Dis na di second time inside two years, wey Canada dey vote for federal election.

Oga Trudeau launch di campaign for mid-August, two years before di time as im bin dey find third term for office.

Di campaign last for five-week marathon. During dat time all di party leaders give dia manifesto to voters, wey later cast dia ballots.

Dis na wetin you need to know about di campaign.

Black pesin wey contest

Annamie Paul na leader of di Green Party of Canada.

Her papa na from Commonwealth of Dominica and her mama from Federation of St Christopher and Nevis.

She be di first Black Canadian and Jewish woman to lead federal party.

Di 48-year-old win di party leadership last year, replacing long-time leader Elizabeth May.

Paul bin be one of di contestants wey no be members of parliament afta she lost by-election for riding of Toronto Centre for October 2020.

Di Green Party, wey no dey run full slate of candidates for dis election election, bin win three seats for di last federal vote for 2019.

Na tight race for Trudeau

Oga Trudeau say di election necessary becos na "important moment" for di kontri to choose di next steps for di pandemic recovery.

Opinion polls for summer also bin show say im Liberals party dey for good position to win majority of seats for di House of Commons.

Di last time Canada pipo vote for federal election na October 2019, di Liberals narrowly win di election.

Trudeau bin form goment wit minority, meaning say im rely on opposition parties to help him pass im legislative agenda.

Soon afta Oga Trudeau announce election for August, support for di Liberals begin drop.

Few factors drag di Liberals popularity.

One, Canada pipo question di need for election as pandemic catch di kontri again.

Two, Old political scandals also follow Trudeau for di campaign trail.

Covid-19 pandemic cast shadow

More dan 27,000 Canadians don die from Covid. Some provinces suffer pass for di latest surge, especially for Alberta.

Alberta don declare public health emergency and begin impose health measures wey dem bin lift for early summer.

Dis become issue for campaign trail.