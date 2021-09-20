BBNaija cancel HOH game, change eviction nominations wit new twist

BBNaija S6: Big Brother cancel Head of House challenge to ultimate veto power game

30 minutes wey don pass

Big Brother cancel Head of House game wey supose happun on Monday inside di Shine Ya Eye TV Reality.

Biggie also change eviction nominations wit ultimate veto power for di housemates.

All dis day happun as di housemates for Nigeria biggest TV reality show face di last eviction nomination.

Any pesin wey survive dis week go enta di last week of di grand finale.

But instead of di usual Head of House challenge to give wey for weekly eviction nomination, Biggie bring new twist.