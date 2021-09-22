AMCON seize Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara mansion: Nigeria seal former govnor property for debt

Wia dis foto come from, Abdulfattah Ahmed Wetin we call dis foto, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Former Kwara state Govnor

Di Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) say dem don take over one of di property of Abdulfattah Ahmed, former Kwara state govnor.

Amcon officials also chase di occupants of di building wey locate for GRA, Ilorin.

Dr. Robert Ohuoba, one of Amcon Lawyer wey dey wit security operatives say wetin dem come do na to enforce a court order.

Tok-tok pesin for di corporation Jude Nwazor, don also confirm di action.

Amcon obtain court order

Part of wetin di Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria do na to also seal di building.

BBC sight a copy of di interim order wey Justice A.M Liman of di Federal High Court Lagos issue.

Wetin we call dis foto, Front of Abdulfattah Ahmed property wey Amcon seal

Wia dis foto come from, Court Order Wetin we call dis foto, Amcon Court Order

Trans Properties and Investment Limited, Trans IT and Consulting Limited na di oda parties wey join for di matter against former govnor Ahmed.

Di court document show sey di Kwara former govnor matter wit Amcon na sake of a N4.6billion debt.

Who be Abdulfattah Ahmed

Abdulfattah Ahmed na two term former govnor of Kwara state, North central Nigeria.

Ahmed take over di regin of di state from former Senate President Bukola Saraki.