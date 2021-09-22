Ghana 2021 population census figures: Ghana new census show population hit 30.8 million

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghanaian Women

Ghana Statistical Service say de current population be 30.8 million people.

Dis be provisional figures dem release today after population census wey happen around June dis year.

Based on de current figures, de population of Ghana increase by 6.1 million people since de last population census in 2010 which record 24.7 million.

Dis dey represent 2.1% growth rate, de slowest rate since independence according to Ghana Statistical Service reveal.

According to Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, Ghana population grow five-fold over de past seven decades.

Greater Accra get de most populated area 5.44 million people, compared to the 4 million recorded in 2010.

Male den female population size

Wia dis foto come from, GBC Wetin we call dis foto, Highlight of Ghana 2021 Census

Based on provisional results GSS release, Ghana get 400,000 more women more than men.

Total number of women for Ghana be 15.6 million whilst de total number of me be 15.2 million.

Based on dis numbers, de percentage distribution be 50.7% females whereas male population be 49.3%.

Regional population growth

Meaning dis region see 1.4 million increment since de 2010 population census.

Next region wey get de highest population be Ashanti, wey get 5.43 million people compared to 4.8 million during de last count in 2010.

De Ahafo Region for Ghana get de smallest population size which be a little above 500,000 people.