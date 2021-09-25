Fortune Davido Photographer: Musician David Adeleke pay tribute to ater photographer Fortune

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Fortune/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Singer Davido and im photographer Fortune

Nigeria singer, Davido don pay tribute to e official photographer.

Tori about di death of Fortunate Peter wey everybody know as Fortune, break on 21 September.

Fortune death happen three months afta Habeeb Ademola Uthman wey pipo know as Obama DMW, anoda aide of Davido.

Davido tribute

Wia dis foto come from, Fortune/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Fortune Davido Photographer

"I no believe say you no give me di chance to fulfil di rest of my promises to you," Davido write for im Instagram post.

Dis na di time Davido dey react since di incident wey some tori pipo reort four days earlier.

Di Nigerian singer say, "I no believe say you don go. Since we meet, you never leave my side for one day. Your page says it all.

You really dey all about me like notin else mata. You go from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants witin weeks.

No where I enter wey your lens no enta. I no even believe say I dey write dis tribute to you right now.

I dey so grateful sey I fit travel di world and create so many iconic moments wit you." Davido tok for im tribute.