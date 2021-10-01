Mamady Doumbouya: Guinea coup leader dey sworn in as president

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Col Mamady Doumbouya na friends wit im fellow coup plotter for Mali - President Goïta

Guinea don swear in Col Mamady Doumbouya as interim president afta im lead coup wey overthrow President Alpha Condé.

Di former French legionnaire wey dey 41 years, become Africa second youngest leader, afta Mali Assimi Goïta, 38 years, wey also do military takeover.

Dem ban Col Doumbouya from contesting future elections, under one transitional charter wey dem publish dis week.

Pipo all ova condemn di September 5 coup.

Both West Africa joinbody Ecowas and di African Union don suspend Guinea.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo enta street for di kontri capital, Conakry, to celebrate di overthrow of President Condé

Ecowas also impose sanctions against di coup leaders and demand make dem return to constitutional order inside six months.

Guinea military junta don announce plans to move di kontri country to civilian rule but no tok exactly how long di transition go be.

Dem write di document afta days of consultation between di military and political, religious and business leaders.

Anyone wey take part for di interim goment wey civilian prime minister go lead no go fit participate for di following elections.

Col Doumbouya say army seize power becos of plenty corruption, no regard for human rights and economic mismanagement under 83-year-old former President Condé.

Di military coup leaders bin detain Mr Condé afta dia takeover, as Col Doumbouya bin assure French media say im dey wit dem for "safe place."

Till now, e neva clear exactly wia im dey.

Who be Col Mamady Doumbouya

Before im rise to power di colonel bin maintain low profile, but wetin make am stand out na im international military experience, according to West Africa Political Analyst Paul Melly.

Di colonel train for France and serve for French military.

During im 15-years military career, Col Doumbouya serve for missions for Afghanistan, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Central African Republic and close protection for Israel, Cyprus, UK and Guinea.

Guinea new leader na friends wit im fellow coup plotter for Mali - President Goïta, according to news website Africa Guinea.