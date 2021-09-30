Independence Day: How Nigeria gain independence

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Queen Elizabeth II dey inspect men of di Royal West African Frontier Force, for Kaduna Airport during her Commonwealth Tour, 2nd February 1956.

On October 1, 2021, Nigeria go be 61 years but her journey to become kontri begin many-many years before her independence.

Wetin you sabi about how Africa most populous nation and how she get independence on October 1, 1960?

Before colonialism

Before Europeans come Africa, as early as 1100BC, different kingdoms and empires come settle for wetin today be Nigeria.

Some of di settlers na Kingdom of Nri, Benin Empire, Oyo Empire, Borno Empire plus Hausa kingdoms.

All dis different settlers bin dey do business wit each oda during dis time.

During colonialism and amalgamation

From 15th century - dat na between January 1, 1401 to December 31, 1500 - European slave traders enta Africa.

Dem sell Africans as part of di Atlantic or Transatlantic slave trade.

Inside di area wey today be Nigeria, di European slave traders first use Badagry port wey dey for Lagos to cari slaves.

Di slave trade last till di 19th century, dat na within 1801 to 1900.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, leader of di Northern region Ahmadu Bello and Senate president and Governor General of Nigeria Nnamdi Azikiwe for di celebration of Nigeria independence, on October 1, 1960.

British forces enta Lagos for 1861 and afta di 1884/1885 Berlin conference, Lagos become British colony for 1886.

Southern Nigeria become British protectorate for 1900 and dem amalgamate (join) am wit Lagos colony for 1906.

Also for 1905, northern Nigeria become British protectorate.

Lord Lugard become di govnor general and on January 1, 1914, im join di north and south protectorate togeda to become one kontri, Nigeria.

Independence

During di British rule, fight-fight among di different regions for Nigeria make goment work difficult.

By 1951, dem divide di kontri into north, east and western region, each region wit im own house of assembly.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari during im inauguration for Abuja, Nigeria on 29 May, 2015.

Britian kontinu to rule Nigeria until one act of di British parliament give Nigeria independence witin di commonwealth on October 1, 1960.

Dem come form new constitution wey arrange federal system wit elected prime minister and ceremonial head of state.

Di NCNC party, wey Nnamdi Azikiwe dey lead come collabo wit Abubakar Tafawa Balewa NPC party afta none of dem win majority for di 1959 elections.