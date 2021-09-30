Independence Day: How Nigeria gain independence
On October 1, 2021, Nigeria go be 61 years but her journey to become kontri begin many-many years before her independence.
Wetin you sabi about how Africa most populous nation and how she get independence on October 1, 1960?
Before colonialism
Before Europeans come Africa, as early as 1100BC, different kingdoms and empires come settle for wetin today be Nigeria.
Some of di settlers na Kingdom of Nri, Benin Empire, Oyo Empire, Borno Empire plus Hausa kingdoms.
All dis different settlers bin dey do business wit each oda during dis time.
During colonialism and amalgamation
From 15th century - dat na between January 1, 1401 to December 31, 1500 - European slave traders enta Africa.
Dem sell Africans as part of di Atlantic or Transatlantic slave trade.
Inside di area wey today be Nigeria, di European slave traders first use Badagry port wey dey for Lagos to cari slaves.
Di slave trade last till di 19th century, dat na within 1801 to 1900.
British forces enta Lagos for 1861 and afta di 1884/1885 Berlin conference, Lagos become British colony for 1886.
Southern Nigeria become British protectorate for 1900 and dem amalgamate (join) am wit Lagos colony for 1906.
Also for 1905, northern Nigeria become British protectorate.
Lord Lugard become di govnor general and on January 1, 1914, im join di north and south protectorate togeda to become one kontri, Nigeria.
Independence
During di British rule, fight-fight among di different regions for Nigeria make goment work difficult.
By 1951, dem divide di kontri into north, east and western region, each region wit im own house of assembly.
Britian kontinu to rule Nigeria until one act of di British parliament give Nigeria independence witin di commonwealth on October 1, 1960.
Dem come form new constitution wey arrange federal system wit elected prime minister and ceremonial head of state.
Di NCNC party, wey Nnamdi Azikiwe dey lead come collabo wit Abubakar Tafawa Balewa NPC party afta none of dem win majority for di 1959 elections.
Na so Balewa come dey serve as prime minister, while Azikiwe come be president of di Senate.