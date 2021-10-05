French Church abuse: 216,000 children na victim of sex abuse according to one report

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Francois Devaux, head of one victims' association, welcome di release of di report

About 216,000 children - mostly boys - na im dey sexually abused by clergy for di French Catholic Church since 1950, one new inquiry find.

Di head of d inquiry say dem dey at least 2,900-3,200 abusers, and im accuse di Church of showing "wicked I-don't-care attitude towards di victims".

One senior pesin for di French Church say wetin di findings discover na "shame and horror" and im ask for forgiveness.

Clergy na body of pipo wey di church don ordain for religious duties.

One of di pipo wey dem abuse say dis na time for di Church to think about im actions again.

François Devaux, wey be founder of Di victims association La Parole Libérée (Freed speech), say dis na "betrayal of trust, betrayal of morale, betrayal of children".

Di inquiry find out di number of children wey dem abuse for France fit reach 330,000, wen dem consider di abuse wey ordinary members of di Church, like teachers for Catholic schools.

For Oga Devaux dis mark turning point for France history: "You don finally give institutional recognition to victims of all di Church responsibility - something wey bishops and di Pope no been prepare to do."

Di report wey dem release bin follow some of di abuse claims and prosecutions against Catholic Church officials worldwide.

Di French Catholic Church commission di independent inquiry for 2018.

Di Church spend more dan two-and-a-half years dey search different courts, police and Church records plus tok to victims and witnesses.

Most cases wey Di inquiry find dey too old to prosecute under French law.

'Dem no believe victims'

Di report, wey reach nearly 2,500 pages long, say di "majority" of victims na boys, many of dem aged between 10 and 13.

E say di Church no only fail to prevent abuse but also fail to report am, some times dem go koro koro put di children in contact wit di pipo wey abuse dem.

"Plenty negligence, deficiency, silence, and institutional cover-up," head of di inquiry, Jean-Marc Sauvé, tell tori pipo on Tuesday.

Im say until early 2000s, di Church been show "deep, total and even wicked I-don't-care attitude" towards victims.

"Dem no believe Di victims, no listen to dem. Wen dem listen to dem, dem consider dem say maybe demcontribute to wetin bin happun to dem," im explain.

Im add say sexual abuse inside di Catholic Church continue to be problem.

Even though di commission find evidence of as many as 3,200 abusers - out of total of 115,000 priests and other clerics - im say dis number fit be underestimation.

"Di Catholic Church dey, afta di circle of family and friends, di environment wey get di highest number of sexual violence," the report said.

Olivier Savignac, head of victims association Parler et Revivre (Speak out and Live again), na victim of abuse at di age of 13 by di director of one Catholic holiday camp for di south of France.

Im tell di Associated Press news agency say before di abuse, im tink of di priest as "good pesin, caring pesin wey no go harm me".

"We keep dis, e be like growing cyst, e be like gangrene inside di victim body and di victim mind," im tok.

Di inquiry find out about 60% of di men and women wey dem Bin abuse dey "encounter major problems for dia emotional or sexual lives".

Calls for compensation

Only few of di cases wey di inquiry cover lead to disciplinary action, talkless of criminal cases.

Although most cases dey too old to carry go court, Di inquiry do ask di Church to take responsibility for wetin happun, including by providing compensation to di victims.

Even though financial compensation no go address di trauma wey di victim endure, still, e dey"indispensable as e go complete di recognition process".

E also make some recommendations about how to prevent abuse, including training priests and oda clerics, plus introducing policy to recognise victims.

"We expect clear and concrete responses by di Church," one group of six victims associations tok.

President of di Bishops Conference of France, wey follow request di report, say di number of victims and dia experiences dey "beyond wetin we fit imagine".

"I express my shame, my fear, my determination to act wit dem [di victims] so dat we refuse to see, refuse to hear, di desire to hide or mask di facts, di reluctance to condemn dem for public go disappear," Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort say.

Di French Church bin formally announce plan for "financial contributions" to victims, beginning next year.