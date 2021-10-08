Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3: Wen e go start time, how to watch and oda tins to sabi about di match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Deontay Wilder punch Tyson Fury for dia Heavyweight fight for February 22, 2020

Heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go face off on Saturday, 9 October for di third for wetin fit be one of di biggest boxing fight of di year.

Di first dem meet for 2018, di match end for draw.

But dia second fight wey happen for February 2020, Fury panelbeat Wilder even though di match alos end for draw - many fans still belive say na Fury win.

Actually fans bin dey expect expect Fury and Anthony Josh to clash but afta Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk, na so dat match no happen.

Now, tension dey high and all eyes go dey di third match between Fury and Wilder.

Wilder don claim say Fury cheat for dia second fight, sometin wey e don tok planti times, but Fury say dis one na missed call.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for dia press conference

Dem bin suppose fight on Saturday, 24 July, but postpone am to October afta Fury catch coronavirus.

See oda tins to sabi about dis match.

Build-up to di fight

Tyson Fury believe say Deontay Wilder na di most dangerous fighter for di heavyweight division .

During dia press conference ahead of di fight Wilder, say Fury win get luck for dia second fight and sake of wayo.

Start time

Di Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder main pay per view (for pipo wey no dey di live boxing venue) go start by 9pm EDT (1am GMT on Sunday) on Saturday Oct 9. For pipo wey dey Nigeria, dat go be 2am on Sunday, 10 October.

E go happen for di T-Mobile Arena for Las Vegas.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury on TV

Na BT Sport Box Office get di exclusive broadcast right to show di fight.

Pesin wey wan watch di trilogy fight go need to pay.

Fury vs Wilder 3 Prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tyson Fury wit im WBC belt afta e win Deontay Wilder for 2020

Based on past fight between di two pipo, Fury get advantage sake of say e never lose to Wilder before.

But Steve Egan - wey train Fury as amateur - agree say Fury get one weakness

"[Tyson dey] dey too relaxed, too confident," e tok.

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua, don tip Deontay Wilder to win.

Stats

For im only decision win, Wilder defeat Bermane Stiverne to win im IBF Heavyweight title for 2015. Im don defend di title 10 times.

Wit 98% finish rate, Wilder don KO/TKO (Knockout Out) all of im opponents, except one.