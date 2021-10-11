7 month-old baby wey police bullet allegedly hit dey battle for life

53 minutes wey don pass

Di seven month old pikin, Nadoo Hamgba wey police stray bullet allegedly hit for Makurdi, Benue State capital still dey battle wit her life.

Di bullet scata di bones for her right palms and fingers making her to feel plenti pain even though doctors for Emory Hospital don stitch di hand to make sure say e no fall.

Now she no fit eat anything including breast sake of di severe pain.

Wetin Really Happen

Di anti-robbery squad of di Benue State Police Command bin dey do dia routine patrol for Tiamen Village near international market.

Dem bin three inside white van- one na di driver and two officers.

According to one eye witness Blessing, as di officers reach di area come begin slow down, some boys dem site dem and begin run.

One of di officers shoot for air and pipo for di area come begin run for dia lives- but later, dem begin shoot direct.

27-year- Ngohile wey be mother of Nadoo and dey sell food for road for di area, bin leave her market and join for di race wit her pikin.

But as dem dey go, her pikin come di shout and cry- one family come open door for her to hide.

Na dia she realise say something like water dey drip for her body.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di third hospital dem go before dem gree admit di pikin

Wen check, she realise say her pikin hand don dey almost fall and blood dey gush out like water.

By di time she run out to go meet di police, dem don go.

Dem go report di mata for police for di area- dem cari dem go police hospital, dem say dem no fit treat dem.

Dem go Federal Medical Centre dem claim say dem dey on strike- dem go di one wey dey Apir, na di same tin.

Later, dem come bring dem to Emory Hospital, dem dey dia for three days without treatment becos moni no dey.

Di doctors threaten to drive dem away as di pikin hand don dey almost spoil and di chance to repair am dey slim.

Di mama wit di epp of Blessing go meet di police Commissioner na im dem raise 200 thousand naira give Emory Hospital to start treatment.

Police Reaction

Local tori pipo dey report say di Benue state police command don arrest di officers dem.

And dem di claim say dem exchange fire wit di boys dem and na di tin affect di boy.

But di eye witness say notin like exchange of gunfire bin happun for di area and di officers dem dey try cover up.

But wen BBC reporter reach out to di police command to confirm dia arrest and allegation, she no pick her calls.

Mama Cry and Pain

Nghodi hope her pikin recover quick so she fit kontinu wit her market.

Since she dey hospital, how to feed her oda two pikin no easy.

She bin leave her village for Buruku Local goment area to come hustle for Makurdi.

Di only business wey she get na to sell food for roadside to take epp her husband wey dey ride okada to cater for her three pikin dem.

Now wit dis situation, she say tins hard and even to eat dey difficult as she gatz give di hospital moni everiday to treat her pikin.