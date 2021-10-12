How armed gunmen kidnap seminary students for Kaduna

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, No be today Boko Haram don dey enter school kidnap girls. For 2014, dem enter secondary school for Chibok carry almost 300 girls

Gunmen don attack one Catholic seminary for kaduna state north west Nigeria kidnap at least three students wunjure mnay odas.

Di attack on Saint Alberts Seminary for di town of Kagoma on Monday night na di latest for armed gunmen attack on schools for north of di kontri.

Di gunmen enta di school open fire, dem kidnap di students den run comot.

Authorities don cari di ones wey wunjure go hospital while dem enta nearby forest dey look for di ones wey dem kidnap.

Kidnapping for ransom don turn common tin for Nigeria and since December 2020 reach now, dem don kidnap around 1,500 students from schools and universities.

Many of di students don free afta di gunmen collect ransom but plenty girls wey dem cari from one college for Birnin-Yauri for Kebbi state since four months ago still dey di kidnappers hand.