How armed gunmen kidnap seminary students for Kaduna
Gunmen don attack one Catholic seminary for kaduna state north west Nigeria kidnap at least three students wunjure mnay odas.
Di attack on Saint Alberts Seminary for di town of Kagoma on Monday night na di latest for armed gunmen attack on schools for north of di kontri.
Di gunmen enta di school open fire, dem kidnap di students den run comot.
Authorities don cari di ones wey wunjure go hospital while dem enta nearby forest dey look for di ones wey dem kidnap.
Kidnapping for ransom don turn common tin for Nigeria and since December 2020 reach now, dem don kidnap around 1,500 students from schools and universities.
Many of di students don free afta di gunmen collect ransom but plenty girls wey dem cari from one college for Birnin-Yauri for Kebbi state since four months ago still dey di kidnappers hand.
Armed gangs don dey kill plus kidnap pipo for ransom for di region even though security forces dey do different kains of military campaign against dem.