Sex toys safe to use? - Dis na wetin you need to know

You get sex toy? If your answer na yes, you fit tell your friends say you get am?

So if both answers na yes, den dis na eviritin you need to know about sex toys.

Tori be say Twenty-three percent of all adults throughout di world don use one sex toy during sex.

Before- before sex toy na something wey dem dey advertise for di back pages of porn magazines, but today, na something wey dey market as fun way for couples to ginger dia relationship.

And because of dat, di global sales for these objects don grow into billions of dollars.

Sex toys dey safe?

Yes, according to sabi pipo, if you use dem responsibly and keep dem clean – otherwise, sex toys fit pass on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and infections wey dey passed on through di blood (blood-borne infections).

How to avoid STI from your sex toys?

According to sabi pipo, you fit avoid STI from your sex toys if you do these tins:

Keep your sex toys clean – wash dem afta each use.

Cover di penetrative sex toys, like vibrators, wit new condom any time you use am.

No share your sex toys.

Get different set of sex toys for each partner

Sex toys fit pass on:

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Herpes

Bacterial vaginosis

Shigella

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How to avoid blood-borne infections from sex toys?

No share any sex toy wey go fit draw blood from di skin, as dis type of sex toy fit pass on blood borne infections.

Dey very careful wen you dey use penetrative sex toys, especially if you get any cuts or sores around di vagina, anus or penis and blood dey present, sake of di high risk of passing on infections like:

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

HIV and AIDS

How to clean sex toys

How you clean a sex toy depend on wetin dem take make am :

If di sex toy dey use batteries and get parts wey you no go fit wash

Sex toys suppose come wit advice about how to clean and store dem. Follow di manufacturer instructions carefully.

For reusable sex toys, make sure say you wash dem wella wit warm water and soap afta each use.

You suppose also wash dem between:

Wen you dey use dem for different parts of di body, like di mouth, vagina and anus.

Check sex toys regularly for any scratches or breaks for di surface material where germs fit dey present and spread, as dis one fit increase di risk of infection.

If you dey allergic to latex, no use sex toys wey dem use am make or wey contain latex.