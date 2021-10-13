Imo state news: Izombe, Orlu, Orsu Ihitte Ukwa see Nigeria military operation lately

13 October 2021, 19:01 WAT New Informate 34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hope Uzodinma

Imo state south east Nigeria don dey news in recent months sake of di military operations.

Dis na army raids or surveillance wey don happun for different parts of di eastern Nigerian state recently.

Tension for di state bin enta anoda level on 12 October, 2021 afta some men of di Nigerian military allegedly invade oil community of Izombe town for Oguta local goment area of di state.

Di military go do alleged revenge attack on Friday 8 of October afta some bandits wey wan do illegal bunkering launch attacks on some military posts wey dey block dia operations.

Di soldiers burn down about 80 houses, many car plus properties and tori be say three pipo die for di clash.

Wia dis foto come from, Hope Uzodinma

First na Orlu for 18 February, den continue for Orsu Ihitte Ukwa on di 19 of February.

Di Nigeria army deploy helicopters go Orlu for operations afta di military intelligence wey dem receive.

Army tok-tok pesin of di 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, say dia officer go Orlu but dem on harass anybody.

Di military cari out operation for for Orlu and Orsu local goments to search for camps of Eastern Security Network wey dey connected wit proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra.

Wetin we call dis foto, Collage of burnt house, car and injured old man

Goment of Imo state bin invite di military for February to di state to help stop di violence wey militants dey cause as dem dey kidnap and kill pipo.