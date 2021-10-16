Watford vs Liverpool: Mohammed Salah equal Didier Drogba record as highest African goalscorer for Premier League

one hour wey don pass

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah don equal Didier Drogba goalscoring record for Premier League.

Di Egyptian match Drogba record of 104 goals wen e score Liverpool fourth goal against Watford on Saturday.

Unlike di Ivorian wey use 205 matches to score di goals, Salah use even less number of matches to equal di record.

Di 29-year old former Chelsea player match di record after im play 166 matches for Liverpool.

Salah wey also win di Premier League golden boot for 2018 and 2019 don make 38 assists for Liverpool for Premier League.

Salah join Liverpool for 2017 from AS Roma and don also win African Footballer of di Year two times.

Im win am back to back for 2017 and 2018.

Other top African goalscorers for Premier League

Didier Drogba



Goals: 104

Matches: 254

Clubs: Chelsea

Country: Ivory Coast

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Goals: 100

Matches: 237

Clubs: Southampton, Liverpool

Country: Senegal

Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor

Goals: 97

Matches: 242

Clubs: Arsenal. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace

Country: Togo

Yakubu Ayegbeni



Goals: 95

Matches: 252

Clubs: Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn rovers