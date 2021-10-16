Watford vs Liverpool: Mohammed Salah equal Didier Drogba record as highest African goalscorer for Premier League
Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah don equal Didier Drogba goalscoring record for Premier League.
Di Egyptian match Drogba record of 104 goals wen e score Liverpool fourth goal against Watford on Saturday.
Unlike di Ivorian wey use 205 matches to score di goals, Salah use even less number of matches to equal di record.
Di 29-year old former Chelsea player match di record after im play 166 matches for Liverpool.
Salah wey also win di Premier League golden boot for 2018 and 2019 don make 38 assists for Liverpool for Premier League.
Salah join Liverpool for 2017 from AS Roma and don also win African Footballer of di Year two times.
Im win am back to back for 2017 and 2018.
Other top African goalscorers for Premier League
Didier Drogba
Goals: 104
Matches: 254
Clubs: Chelsea
Country: Ivory Coast
Sadio Mane
Goals: 100
Matches: 237
Clubs: Southampton, Liverpool
Country: Senegal
Emmanuel Adebayor
Goals: 97
Matches: 242
Clubs: Arsenal. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace
Country: Togo
Yakubu Ayegbeni
Goals: 95
Matches: 252
Clubs: Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn rovers
Country: Nigeria