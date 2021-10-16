Nigeria police recruitment 2020: Shortlist of candidates go come out on 18 October - See how to check

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NPF Wetin we call dis foto, Applicants into Nigeria Police force

Recruitment process into Nigeria police force don dey near conclusion as di force plan to recruit 10,000 new officers.

Dis na as di Police High command set date for exam for candidates wey don pass screening from di first stage of di exercise.

Di recruitment wey start since 2020 na plan to take in 10,000 Police Constables into di service according to police statement.

Frank Mba wey be police tok-tok pesin for statement say di recruitment exercise na "collaboration wit di Police Service Commission."

Di police statement tok say candidates wey pass di first stage go know dia fate on Monday, 18th through when di online portal wey dem go login to check if dem dey successfulgo open.

Di portal to check if dem pass go close on Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.

Pipo wey dey succesful go go through anoda examination excersie on 29th and 30th October.

According to di statement, di recruitment exercise for di 10,000 police constables na "free of charge" - e say nobody suppose spend any money.

E say tins wey candidates suppose do na;