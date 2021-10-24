Gunmen attack Oyo prison: 'We go recapture inmates wey escape' - Rauf Aregbesola

Wia dis foto come from, FMI

Nigeria Minister of Interior say dem go recapture all di prisoners wey escape from di Abolongo Custodial Centre of di Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo state for southwest Nigeria.

Oga Aregbesola say so far security pipo don recapture 446 out of di 907 wey bin escape.

E add say 69 prisoners no run from di facility.

Tori be say gunmen wey plenty well-well invade di Medium Security Custodial Centre for Abolongo around 10pm on Friday night.

Authorities never fit identify di gunmen wey carry out di attack.

Di Minister make di comments wen im go inspect di facility on Sunday for Oyo State.

"I dey assure Nigerians say Federal goment go pursue not just those wey attack our facility, but those wey escape lawful custody.

"Di attack dey unconscionable, I commend officers of di Nigeria Correctional Service and oda members of sister security agencies wey provide perimeter security for our facility for fighting gallantly," Aregbesola tok.

How gunmen kill two pipo for Oyo jailbreak

Wia dis foto come from, Seyi Makinde Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Seyi Makinde visit di prison facility for Oyo state

Na two pipo die for di prison attack for Oyo state, di state govnor tok.

Govnor Seyi Makinde say di pipo wey die na security operatives wey dey for di Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo Town on Saturday.

Oga Makinde for statewide broadcast on di incident say di attack happen afta di gunmen ambush security operatives for di Correctional Centre.

E add say "aside from di two lives lost, several operatives also wunjure and I must mention say one of our Amotekun female volunteers, Shukurat Omobade dey for critical condition.

"Dem ambush our security men. As a result, we lost two of our security agents; a corporal of di Nigerian Army attached to 'Operation Burst', and an operative of di Oyo state Amotekun corps, Tijani Sadiq Babatunde."

Govnor Seyi Makinde wey later also visit di prison facility say, though di Correctional centre na federal property, im don "direct say make dem install CCTV cameras and e go dey connected to our Security Control Room for Ibadan."

Wetin we know about di Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre

Wia dis foto come from, OSG Wetin we call dis foto, Abolongo Custodial Centre of di Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo state

Goment establish di Oyo Custodial Centre for 2007.

Di design na to take 160 inmates but at the time of attack, di prison get 907 inmates.