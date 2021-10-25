Rumuekpe explosion for illegal refinery near Port Harcourt leave dozens dead
At least 25 people don roast to death for illegal refinery explosion wey happun for weekend.
Local tori pipo and area pipo say children dey among di pipo wey die.
Illegal refining dey common for di oil-rich Niger-Delta region of Nigeria as poor area pipo dey tap pipelines to make fuel to sell make moni.
Eye witnesses say fire burst afta one crude oil pipe explode for one illegal oil refinery for Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, south south Nigeria.
Di blast wey happun for di illegal oil refinery also blast oda pipelines wey dey connected to am for di area, send huge flames of fire all over di place.
plenty houses near di refinery destroy. And pipo wey wunjure, dem don car idem go hospital.
Some youths for many communities for Niger Delta, dey do illegal petroleum refining activities.
Sometime di so-call refining of na oil na just to boil crude oil for drum to remove di fuel.
As of 2020, Nigeria na di bigget oil producer for Africa.
Officials say di kontri dey lose about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil - more than 10% of wetin e dey produce sake of tapping or vandalizing pipelines.