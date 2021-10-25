Rumuekpe explosion for illegal refinery near Port Harcourt leave dozens dead

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Local oil refinery wey oil thieves dey operate for Bayelsa State for Niger Delta

At least 25 people don roast to death for illegal refinery explosion wey happun for weekend.

Local tori pipo and area pipo say children dey among di pipo wey die.

Illegal refining dey common for di oil-rich Niger-Delta region of Nigeria as poor area pipo dey tap pipelines to make fuel to sell make moni.

Eye witnesses say fire burst afta one crude oil pipe explode for one illegal oil refinery for Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, south south Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no be di exact secene of di explosion

Di blast wey happun for di illegal oil refinery also blast oda pipelines wey dey connected to am for di area, send huge flames of fire all over di place.

plenty houses near di refinery destroy. And pipo wey wunjure, dem don car idem go hospital.

Some youths for many communities for Niger Delta, dey do illegal petroleum refining activities.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Local crude oil storage wey dem construct for oil refinery wey oil thieves dey operate for Bayelsa State

Sometime di so-call refining of na oil na just to boil crude oil for drum to remove di fuel.

As of 2020, Nigeria na di bigget oil producer for Africa.