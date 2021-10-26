Sudan coup: Since Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan take over Sudan see hard tins wey happun

26 October 2021

Sudan military do coup, sack di transitional goment wey don dey rule di kontri since dem remove President Omar al-Bashir on 11 April 2019, afta months of protests.

Di coup leader, Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, dissolve di transitional goment plus declare state of emergency for all parts of di kontri.

All dis happun hours afta di army arrest Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and some senior officials of di transitional goment.

Since di military takeover, many tins don happen and still dey happun for di kontri back-to-back.

BBC Pidgin don torchlight four of di main tins wey don happun so far since di Sudan coup d'état on Monday 25 October.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands demonstrated in Khartoum last Thursday to show solidarity with the transitional government

Activist group call pipo to protest

Di Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), di activist group wey lead protests wey remove President Omar al-Bashir from power for 2019, reject di military takeover of power.

Dem come call on Sudan to enta street do protest. Streets. Di group make di call for dia Twitter @AssociationSd.

For dia tweet dem say: "As expected, di statement of [Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah] al-Burhan dey filled wit false metal image and lies and dis na evidence of di tyrant separation from reality.

"E also be like say im no understand anytin from di lessons of di glorious December [revolution].

"Im reckless decisions go only increase di agreesiveness of di resistance and di unity of di street."

SPA also tell sudan pipo to make "general disobedience dia response to Burhan nonsense" and "break di state of emergency" through protests.

Wetin we call dis foto, Thick black smoke from the burning tyres could be seen billowing into the air across Khartoum

Protesters enta road, seven die

Protesters for Sudan no gree leave di streets since armed forces do military coup.

Thousands of pipo flood di streets of Khartoum to protest against di coup.

According to report, protests continued throughout di night.

Di protesters dey sing and wave flags as dem block roads for di capital Khartoum and different parts of di kontri.

Seven pipo don die for di protests wey break out for Sudan di kontri military seized power on October 25.

One private website Al Rakoba, wey dey share updates on di coup, say according to Sudan Ministry of Health (wey loyal to di prime minister wey dem just remove), seven protesters don die and 140 oda wunjure.

Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of people, including many women and children, protested outside the military compound where three people were shot dead

Internet resistance, media restrictions

Sudan pipo cari dia fight against di military go online as media restrictions increase sake of di coup.

Authorities continue to restrict Internet for di kontri one day afta di military sack Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and senior leaders of di transitional goment.

Afta media blackout before di military coup, Sudan state-owned TV start to slowly resume normal programme from 3pm London time on 25 October.

Di TV cari very short news for 7pm London time wey focus on Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan statement.

Since den till now na only patriotic songs di TV dey play. Normal programme neva resume fully.

Suna, di website wey belong di state-news agency, dem neva update am since 24 October.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Demonstrators blocked streets with burning tyres in Khartoum in protest at the military takeover

Na di same tin wit most local Sudan news webites.

Di state-owned Sudan Radio also dey off air.

Na very few local websites publish tori of di coup plus all di latest developments.

But activists continue to post messages of resistance for social media, even wit reports of internet restrictions inside Sudan.

Di official Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture and Information, wey be like e loyal to Hamdok, dey seriously report on am and later post one statement by Hamdok wey dey call for protests against di coup.

Di Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) also mobilise supporters for Twitter.

Di Sudan Central Committee of Doctors dey also use dia Facebook page to give updates.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands demonstrated in Khartoum last Thursday to show solidarity with the transitional government

AU,UN, EU,US plus oda kontris condemn takeover

UN don condemn di Sudan coup and AU dey call everybody wey dey involve to come make dem discuss.

UN and African Union (AU) also call for di immediate release of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock plus oda civilian leaders wey di military detain.

For post for Twitter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemn di coup and say dem must to release Prime Minister Hamdok and oda officials immediately.

Di UN Security Council dey expect to hold extraordinary session to discuss di situation for Sudan.

US don suspend aid to Sudan afta military takeover power.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for im official twitter account @SecBlinken say:

"Di United States reject di dissolution of di transitional goment for Sudan by security forces and call for im immediate restoration without any conditions.

"In light of these developments, di US Department of State for im official website say;

"Di United States dey immediately press pause for di delivery of $700 million emergency Economic Support Funds to Sudan.