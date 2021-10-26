Anambra Saturday school: Why Anambra make Saturday school week day afta Ipob sit-at-home

54 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Don Adinuba say dem want students to study for safe environment

Anambra State don explain why dey declare Saturday as school day for di state.

Di state Commissioner for Information explain di reason give BBC on Tuesday 26 October 2021 say;

Dem start di programme wey go make students, teachers, parents plus di goment happy.

"We want make all students for Anambra State to fit learn for safe environment." Don Adinuba tok.

Adinuba also say dem make dis decision becos di Anambra state goment no want di state to come last for education.

Anambra State na number three state wit di highest education afta Lagos and Osun state for Nigeria.

Dis na according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) raking of literacy rate of di 36 states and Abuja di Federal Capital Territory.

And oga Adinuba say, education for Anambra state don increase pass as e be before since Governor Willie Obiano step in.

Di commissioner say e clear say di founders of di 'Sit at home' order no want Igbo pipo to prosper as dem dey stop pipo from going to shopping, school or work.

Wen BBC Igbo ask Adinuba if reopening school on Saturday mean say Ipob team don win, im say:

"E get any pesin wey want make dem kill im children or teachers for reading?"

Im describe how criminals attack teacher motorcycles for school sake of dem no follow di 'sit at home' plan dat time.

But one parent tell BBC say dis goment plan no be beta one becos dem dey show di proscribed group dey control di state.

E say dis don show di level and power of goment to do wetin dem fit to protect di community.

Di eastern Nigerian state make dis decision as di proscribed Indegenous Pipo of Biafra declare Mondays as sit-at-home days.

Ipob sit-at-home how e be

Secession group Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob] bin declare a sit at home order to protest di arrest and detention of dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ipob don chop Nigeria federal goment ban nd dey labelled as terrorists.

Ipob later suspend di order - dem say na directive wey dem get from dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

But despite di suspension South east residents continue to obey di order sake of fear of attack by extreme members of di banned group.

Di pipo of South eastern Nigeria don spend up to ten weeks dey obey order wey a banned group bin don suspend.

Di weekly sit-at home dey ground economic activities for all di states of di region every Monday.