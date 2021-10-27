Sudan Coup: Who be Sudan Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sudan top General, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, say military seize power on Monday to prevent "civil war".

Di Sudan coup leader add say, im bin keep Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok wey dem remove from office for im house "for im own safety", but im don return home now.

General al-Burhan led military coup wey takeover Khartoum, dissolve di ruling council wey di army and civilians share power, therefore land di kontri democratic transition inside katakata.

Sudan coup leader don drag Sudan position as new democracy for di eyes of international community enta putoputo.

E put di kontri essential debt relief and international aid plus di peace wit rebels for Darfur and di Nuba Mountains for danger.

General al-Burhan bin be di head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and di face of di army for di kontri civilian-military joint leadership - until Monday, wen im seize complete power.

Im dissolve di kontri civilian cabinet, arrest Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and oda prominent civilians wey bi military bin agree to share power until dem do elections next year.

Di general autocratic ambition no be secret.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ova di last months, im show impatience wit Hamdok leadership, as im signal say di kontri need strong ruler to save am.

For one recent protest wey di military bin support for di capital, Khartoum, protesters blame Hamdok for making dia living conditions worse.

Who be al-Burhan?

al-Burhan bin no dey public life until im take part for di coup wey remove President Omar Hassan al-Bashir from office for 2019.

Dat time, im be Sudan number three most senior general and inspector general of the armed forces.

One day afta di coup, di defence minister stepped down, come name am di head of one transitional military council.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Gen Burhan (L) and civilian PM Hamdok (R) bin be part of di power-sharing administration

For August, 2019, im position as di de facto (witout legal right) head of state confam wen im became head of di Sovereign Council.

As head of Sudan ground forces, im dey in charge of Sudan troops wey dem assign for 2015 to fight as part of di Saudi-led coalition for Yemen war.

E get close connection to senior Gulf military officials as im bin dey responsible for coordinating Sudan military involvement for di war.

Afta di overthrow of Bashir, Burhan developed good connections wit di United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Di Gulf states provide Khartoum wit significant aid.

For March, im receive Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for Khartoum.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sudan pipo enta road to protest di di military takeover

Im dey front for Sudan moves to normalise ties wit Israel.

For October 2020, Burhan and Abdalla Hamdok - the prime minister wey im remove on Monday -do phone call wit di den Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump wia dem agree to take steps to normalise ties.

Burhan meet Netanyahu for Uganda for February, 2020.

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State dat time, thank Burhan for phone "for im leadership for normalizing ties wit Israel".

Dem bin post al-Burhan go Darfur for western Sudan during di conflict in di 2000s.

Di transitional authorities wey Burhan bin lead bin pledge to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC), wey don issue warrant for arrest of al-Bashir for alleged atrocities for Darfur.