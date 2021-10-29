Benin Bronze artefacts: Meet makers of ancient Benin Bronze Europeans tiff

Onyinye Chime

Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

24 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Igun street: Di place wia bronze art for Nigeria from come

Representatives of di Nigeria goment and di Royal Benin Monument collect back one of di artefact of history and tradition of di ancient Benin Kingdom.

Jesus College, University Cambridge, United Kingdom handover di Okukur Bronze wey don dey di college since di 22 May 1905 to di representatives on Wednesday.

But wetin be dis Benin artefacts of history plus traditions and who be di artisans wey make dis sculptures and carvings for di ancient kingdom?

Artefact na any tin wey human being make wey get connecting wit culture or archaeology - di study of ancient cultures.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Artefacts of di ancient Benin Kingdom wey dey for today Edo state for south south Nigeria, na thousands of iron plagues and sculptures plus ivory carvings wey dem make between di 1400s and 1800s.

Dis artefacts represent lifestyle of di ancient Benin pipo from di 15th century during di reign of Oba Ewuare di Great to di time of di colonial British defeat of Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi for 19th century.

Idahosa Osagie Ojo, na Historian wey specialise for Africa Cultural History and lecturer for Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, e say, wetin di oyibo man describe as artworks na actually symbols of di pipo believe system.

"Di tins bin no be artwork for art sake. Dem bin be symbols of tins, symbols of dia believe system and tools wey help dia society to move. Na di Europeans wey cari dem, call dem artworks.

"Those tin (wey dem make) na tins wey help day-to-day living for before di colonial masters come Benin.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The artworks produced in Benin City still seek to chronicle events - like this one depicting the slave trade

According to Idahosa, e get some tins wey di oyibo bin cari wey even dem sabi say, dem bo be artwork.

"Like di key to di apartment of di Oba wife wey dem cari, you go call key artwork? E get oda tins wey dem cari wey even di Europeans wey dey crazy about art no fit call am art work."

Di British colonialists loot di artefacts for 1897 afta di fall of di Benin Kingdom, and today, di artefacts scata for different parts of di world.

Jesus College na di first institution for di United Kingdom to handover one of di Benin loot of 1897.

Wia dis foto come from, Woolley and Wallis Wetin we call dis foto, This Benin Bronze sold to a private collector for a record fee of £10m

Who make dis 'artworks'?

Di ancient Benin Kingdom bin get guild of professional wey dia work na to make dis crafts.

E no get any particular clan or family lineage wey dia heritage na to make bronze, wood or ivory work.

Dis professionals na actually industrial workers, manufacturers wey dey manufacture tins wey di pipo need to live dia everyday life.

Di only difference be say, some of di professionals na only di Obas fit commission dem to do work, no day pesin fit use dem. "Only di Obas fit own" wetin dem produce, Ojo tok.

One of di descendants of di manufacturer wey one of di Obas bin commission, Monday Aigbe, still dey run foundry for Benin City di capital of Edo state, wia craftsmen still dey make brass statues.

Aigbe family don dey make bronze for six generations and im great grandfather bin dey work for Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi wen di British raid di Royal Palace more dan 120 years ago.

Wetin we call dis foto, Monday Aigbe

For im reaction to di return of Okukur Bronze, Aigbe say: "I feel happy say di work of my great-grandfather go come back to Benin."

But add say: "E dey make me sad becos dem come, destroy di palace, make my great-grandfather run from di city go village."

Cultural significance of di Benin artefact

Enotier Ogbegbo na Nigerian artist wey base for Benin City, im tell tori pipo Aljazeera say di ancient Benin pipo bin make di artworks for different purposes.

"Dem make di objects for different purpose dem, for traditional worship, for operating altars. And dem make some for keeping memories, for storing our stories and history and odas na for utility purpose," Ogbegbo tok.

Dis artefacts na symbol of who di Benin pipo be, dia history and evidence of dia civilisation wey don last about one thousand years.

Di Nigeria National Commission for Museums and Monuments dey expect to collect back some more of di artefacts wey dey exile for different Institutions for UK.

Di commission dey plan to go University of Aberdeen for Scotland to collect more of di Benin artefacts wey di university buy for 1957.