World Internet Day, October 29

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

World Internet Day, October 29 every year na special day wey di whole world dey take remember di first message wey dem send between two computers on dis day for 1969.

Di first message wey di world eva send between two computers through ARPANET internet processor na to programmer Bill Duvall for Stanford Research Institute by UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and im student and programmer Charley Cline.

Since dem send dis first message for 1969, internet technology don become one of most important part of our lives and di most crucial part of our future.

Internet don transform di way we take dey live our life sotey, e hard to tink how we wan take live for dis world witout am.

History and significance of World Internet Day

Di first time dem celebrate International Internet Day na on October 29, 2005.

Dat day for 2005 bin be unofficial holiday wey commemorate di celebration di date wey dem send di first electronic message "LO" from University of California, Las Angelos (UCLA) go Stanford University.

Charley Cline bin try to send di word "login" but somehow im only manage to send di letter "LO" before di connection between di terminals crash.

Dis na just few months afta Neil Amstrong take im first step for moon. At time dem sabi internet as Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET).

Twenty years afta for 1989, dem invent di World Wide Web.