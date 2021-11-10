Nnamdi Kanu court case: Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu court case go hold today - See five tins you need know

Di trial of separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu go continue on Wednesday for Abuja.

Oga Kanu wey be di oga of di proscribed Ipob group go make im third court appearance since June wen security agents bring am back to Nigeria from anoda kontri wey dem no mention.

Allegations bin don dey say na for Kenya dem arrest Kanu but di Kenyan High Commission to Nigeria don since deny dis allegation.

So here be sometins wey you need to know about Kanu case.

Wetin Nigeria goment accuse Kanu of?

Di Nigerian goment accuse di Ipob oga say im wan secession and also say im dey broadcast lies about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem also accuse am say e be member of group goment don outlaw. Most of di accuse dey based on di tins wey im allegedly tok for Radio Biafra wey dey broadcast from outside Nigeria.

Wetin be di charges wey dem bring against am?

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu bin chop arrest for treason charges in 2015 before court grant am bail for April 2017

On Monday 18 October, goment add more charges to di three im dey face so dis na di amended charges dem.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate southeast, southsouth and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

Wetin be im plea?

On Thursday, 21 October, Nnamdi Kanu plead not guilty to all di charges dem bring come against am.

E bin also apply make court comot am from DSS custody put am for correctional centre, but court shut di application down.

Wetin happun di oda times dem bring Kanu come court?

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

For im last court appearance on 21 October, Nnamdi Kanu bin plead not guilty on di terrorism charges wey di Nigerian goment sama for im head.

Dis na afta Nigeria goment wey Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami lead amend some of di charges against Kanu

Di first time im bin show for court since im return di kontri na for June 29, wen Justice Binta Nyako order detention of Kanu for Department of State Services (DSS) facility.

Which kain punishment im fit face?

Former Chairman of NBA OCJ Okocha and Marshal Abubakar tok say, f dem find am guilty of di charge of treasonable felony, Nnamdi Kanu go face di capital punishment wey be death penalty.

Dis na because around di world, treason na di highest civil offense wey pesin fit commit.

And e carry death penalty as di maximum sentence and e fit also carry life in prisonment

For Nigerian Law, no right dey for any part to divide or breakaway.