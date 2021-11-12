'I no suspect say my husband go allegedly use our pikin for money ritual'

13 minutes wey don pass

Mother of di seven year old boy wey im papa allegedly bury alive for Enugu state, southeast Nigeria say she dey traumatised about wetin happen.

Madam Onyishi for di interview wey she do wit BBC Igbo on Thursday say she bin no suspect say her husband fit use dia pikin do money ritual.

She say her husband na tricycle (keke) driver and dem get six children together and di pikin wey die na her second born.

Police for Enugu state for statement wey dem bring out confam di case of missing child alleging say Chidi Onyishi weyy dey 36-years kill im pikin.

Police tok-tok pesin Daniel Ndukwe say "investigation reveal say Chidi confess to di crime and lead Police Operatives to di arrest of one Pastor Okeke Eneokwor, age 95.

Wia dis foto come from, Enugu state Police

"Pastor Okeke wey dey blind dey live for Enugu.

"Chidi later lead Police Operatives and medical team to one stream for Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, wia we bring out di rotten body of di small boy wey dem bury for shallow grave on 20/10/2021."

Wetin di boy mother tell BBC

According to Madam Onyishi, she say "I come back begin look for my pikin wia I leave am wit im papa.

"I call my husband several times. More dan 20 times but e no pick. Afta some hours e eventually pick. I ask am wia my son dey. E say e leave am wit oda children.

"Chimdalu na my second son and e dey seven years old.

"I go church well well go pray sake of dis matter. Each time I dey pray for midnight my husband go say why I dey disturb am.

"E get one blind old man wey im dey carry for keke wey dey attend one kain church. I tell my husband say I no like di man and di church. But e no gree.

"Di pipo wey dey lead our area come organize 21-day fasting and prayer on top my pikin matter. Na on the 14 day we hear say na my husband kill my pikin.

"I no believe am until police come our house come arrest my husband."

Wetin Police don do

Di Commissioner of Police for Enugu Abubakar Lawal don order better investigation into di matter.

Lawal say na di State CID Enugu go conduct di "thorough and conclusive investigation wey lead to di prosecution of every body wey get hand inside di matter."