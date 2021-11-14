De Klerk: Why South Africa apartheid president Frederik Willem de Klerk no go get state burial

Di burial of former South Africa President, Frederik Willem de Klerk wey go happun on Sunday, November 21 go be private ceremony.

Di FW de Klerk Foundation wey make di burial announcement say di private ceremony na only "for family and e no go dey open to media."

Oga de Klerk die "peacefully" for im house on Thursday at di age of 85 years afta long battle wit cancer.

Why de Klerk no go get state burial

FW de Klerk na di last apartheid and di last white president of South Africa and some of di tins wey im do wen im dey power make many pipo no want make goment give am state burial.

Di whole world bin praise am for role wey im play to end apartheid, in fact im share di 1993 Nobel Peace Prize wit Nelson Mandela.

But, Oga de Klerk do some kain tins wen in be president wey still dey make pipo feel one kain about am, even as im die.

De Klerk bin leave one final apology video wia im apologise for crimes wey im commit against oda ethnic groups during apartheid.

"Me, witout qualification, apologise for di pain and hurt and indignity and damage wey apartheid do to Black, Brown and Indians for South Africa."

Dis no be di first time wey de Klerk dey apologise, im no regret many time for 1948-1991 apartheid policy.

But, Black South Africans still dey angry about im tins wey im do during apartheid am im failure to control political violence wey happun before before di kontri first democratic election for 1994. Many no want make dem give am state burial.

Before im begin express regrets, im bin refuse to apologise and even up to di year 2020, im say im no believe say apartheid na crime against humanity.