Unilorin student beats lecturer: University of Ilorin react to tori of student wey beat female lecturer

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Di management of Unilorin say dem receive wit "sadness di ugly incident" wia one student beat lecturer.

For inside statement wey di school Vice Chancellor Dr. Fola Olowoleni sign, di school confam say di incident happun on Thursday, 11 November.

Di 400 level male student of di Department of Microbiology assault one female lecturer, identified as Mrs Zakariyyah for di same department.

Di university say dia security personnel dem don take Salaudeen Wasiu Aanuoluwa into dia custody for questioning and im go later appear before di Student Disciplinary Committee.

School authority say dem go later hand am over to di police for further investigate.

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Chapter, don also condemn di attack on di female lecturer by di student.

Prof. Moyosore Ajao, di Chairman of di association follow tori pipo tok for Ilorin on Monday say dem no go allow di act go unaddressed.

"No be just because di lecturer na female but because she be human being and violence no dey tolerated for ASUU, more or less for one university wia character and learning be di essence of it.

"ASUU dey patiently wait on wetin di university management go do before we now apply our own action.

"But I fit tell una say di Union no dey sleep on di mata and we no go allow dat kain mata to go under di carpet," im tok.

'Why di student beat im lecturer?'

Dis na di question wey dey everybody mouth afta di video go viral on social media over di weekend.

From wetin we gather from di school authority, di tori be say di student allegedly attack di lecturer for inside her office.

Claims dey say na because di lecturer refuse to help am over im failure to do di mandatory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme.

School authority say di lecturer don dey recover afta di ugly incident happun wey make dem rush her go hospital.

Di student papa also react

Di papa of Waliyu Anuoluwapo Salawudeen wey im nickname be Captain Walz say im no sabi wia all dis wahala dey come from wey im pikin go beat lecturer.

For one interview wey im do wit BBC Yoruba, Im tok say Waliyu younger brother bin first call di family attention to one incident wey happun on Wednesday, a day before im attack im lecturer.

"Im brother tell me say Waliyu comot from inside im apartment naked imsef for outside.

"I tell am make im find some pipo wey go hold am and I go come Ilorin di next day.

"On Thursday wen I reach Ilorin, I call im brother, na im tell me say Waliyu don go beat im lecturer."