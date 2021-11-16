Endsars panel report: 'Lagos Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu neva read EndSars panel report wey say 11 pipo die for Lekki toll gate' - Gboyega Akosile

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu neva read di final documents from di End SARS panel wey torchlight police brutality and di Lekki toll-gate EndSars incident wey lead to violence across di state.

Dis na according to im tok-tok pesin, Gboyega Akosile.

Dis reaction dey come as some documents wey tori say some pipo leak dey trend for social media. Di documents contain di summary and findings of di Lagos panel wey chook eye for di mata.

According to Akosile, di panel findings go dey released to di public and nobodi dey hide anytin.

"Di govnor never see di documents, e never go through am, e don set up a 4-man committee, dem get di responsibility to go through am and come up wit white paper. Dis one dey in line wit di tribunal law and dia findings go come out in two weeks."

Akosile say im sef neva see di panel report as di goment don hand am over to di committee. E say e too dey surprised to see di documents dey trend for social media.

Wetin dey di leaked documents?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di EndSars judicial panel report wey leak on Monday say Nigerian army knowingly open fire on unarmed protesters for Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 and dem shoot both blank and live bullets dia, but dem try to cover am up.

Di report list names of 48 casualties among which eleven don die, four dey miss and fit don die.

Di report also show say police continue di bad job afta army shoot finish and comot from di area. E say police try clean up di area and remove bullets wey fall for ground.

Eyewitnesses tok say trucks pack di deadibodi cum try to further clean up di area.

Nigerian army bin don tok say dem no shoot live bullets for Lekki tollgate during di protest wey mark her one year anniversary last month.

Di panel recommend make goment change name of Lekki tollgate to EndSars tollgate and designate toll free day for every October 20 to rememba wetin happun dia.

Meanwhile, Govnor Sanwo-Olu bin promise to send di report to di Nigerian National Economic Council to act on but dis one go hapun afta di 4-man committee don submit di white paper.

During di handover ceremony, di panel request di govnor to grant executive clemency to all di pipo wey dem arrest and detain during EndSars protest wey still dey detention till date.

Di govnor tell dem to submit list of di detainees for am to act on.

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di protesters wey police arrest during di anniversary of di Lekki tollgate protest

Nigeria goment bin mandate di setting up of panels to chook eye into di mata of police and SARS brutality across di kontri in response to demand by EndSars protesters.

Di incident for Lekki toll gate bin make goment extend di mandate of di Lagos panel to also chook eye and come up wit dia findings as to wetin true-true hapun on dat day October 20, 2020.

EndSars protest na di biggest movement against police brutality wey don ever happun for di kontri.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di protest wey happun for October 2020 gain attention both locally and for international level

E gain both local and international attention. Di protest also lead to destruction of lives and plenti property by jaguda pipo across Nigeria.

On October 20, 2021 Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed tok for press conference say di allege massacre no dey real.

Alhaji Lai Muhammed say: "Today mark di first anniversary of di phantom massacre at Lekki toll Gate for Lagos, wey be di highest point of wetin suppose be peaceful protest but later hijacked by hoodlums.