British Airways cancels flight: BA cancel flights from kontris on UK red list - report

51 minutes wey don pass

United Kingdom main Airline British Airways don begin enforce new travel guideline wey di kontri put sake of di new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Di latest move from British Airways na say dem don cancel flights from 'red list' kontris wey dey travel go UK.

Many passengers wey wan travel go UK through Lagos don dey stranded sake of di new development, local media dey report.

Di airline for di new informate on top dia website say pipo wey bin don book before Tuesday 7 December, 2021 fit change dia booking, BBC Pidgin find out.

Tori be say British Airways reportedly cancel flights from Nigeria since di kontri enta Britain travel red list.

Dis read list go impose hard coronavirus testing and quarantine restrictions on pipo wey dey wish wish to enter UK from Nigeria.

Di British goment say di decision to include Nigeria on dia red-list dey temporary and e go dey reviewed in three weeks.

UK pause decision making on visa application for Nigerians

Di British High Commission on UK visa applications for statement dem release on top dia social media page say pipo wey don already get valid UK visa and dey plan to travel go England as visitor from Nigeria and oda red list kontris no go dey allowed to enta di kontri.

Di statement say UK Visas and Immigration go pause to make decision on visitor visa applications for all red list kontris including Nigeria, until dem lift di travel ban.

Di development come hours afta di UK add Nigeria to dia travel red list sake of concerns of di Omicron Covid variant.

Angola,

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria - Dem go add to red list for 4am Monday 6 December.

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For Africa na 11 kontris wey UK goment put for dia red list sake of coronavirus.

Nigeria na di only West African kontri wey dey di list wey get more Southern African kontris.

UK travel restrictions rules for travelling from red list kontries

Travel ban dey for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents wey don dey for any of dis kontris in di last 10 days before dem add dem to di list.

But anybody wey be UK or Irish citizen and e dey land for England from red list kontry gatz stay for hotel to quarantine for ten days and take COVID-19 tests on dia second and eighth day for di kontri.

Even if di pesin dey fully vaccinated, e dey compulsory to quarantine and do Covid test.

Di traveller go bear di cost of di hotel and test.

Which oda rules UK set for travellers?

Travellers wey dey go UK from now go now need to do Covid test before dem comot and dis na to limit spread of di virus, goment tok.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid say di tightened requirement dey come into force from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Everybody wey dey between di age of 12 and above go need to do pre-departure test for maximum of 48 hours before dem travel.

Currently pipo dey only need to self-isolate until dem test negative within two days wey dem arrive.

Airlines go need check for pre-departure tests plus completed passenger locator form.

Passengers no go fit board a flight without providing evidence of negative test result.

Di Scottish and Welsh goment don confam say dem go also bring in di updated measures for travellers afta di assessment of di UK Health Security Agency.

Di move dey come after pressure on di UK goment to tighten di policy on overseas arrivals.

Last week di government scientific advisory body Sage say pre-departure tests for those wey dey arrive for UK go dey valuable, for inside one leaked minutes of di meeting wey BBC see.

Sake of dis latest announcement Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting call for more action and for di number of booster jabs wey dem dey give to increase to 500,000 per day.

From 0400GMT on Monday 6 December, 2021 Nigeria go join red list for entering England.

Dis go need those travelling from and returning to di UK to check a must do requirement to fit travel abroad and enter England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

From 5 December 2021, all out-bound passengers from Nigeria go dey required to provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure.

You go dey responsible for organising your own COVID-19 test, in line with any UK govment testing requirements.

Dem advice make travellers contact local authorities for information on testing facilities.

If you plan to pass through anoda kontri to return to di UK, check di travel advice for di kontri you dey transit from, di UK Foreign Office advice.

You must book your hotel quarantine package before you start your journey to di UK, di Foreign Office tok.

UK red list kontris - Nigeria goment react

Nigeria federal goment dey vex say UK put di kontri on dia red list sake of di detection of di COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, say di UK goment no get better advise before dem make di announcement.

E say di decision go affect business and activities during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

"We no dey happy wen six kontris for Sub-Saharan Africa name come out for di red list and di WHO advise against am.

"From wetin we know about di COVID-19, e get how fit manage am and apart from dat nobody get better informate about di Omicron variant.