Sylvester Dowen College death: Sylvester Oromoni death make Nigerians debate bullying

51 minutes wey don pass

Hashtag #justiceforsylvester dey drive school bullying debate across Nigeria afta Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death.

Sake of di death of di12-years-old BBC Pidgin on Monday 6 December, 2021 ask audience on social media tok weda boarding school still dey safe for pikin dem nowadays.

Anoda debate wey di matter generate na weda day school alone fit stop bullying palava wey children dey go through.

Sylvester die on Tuesday, November 30 under circumstances wey no dey clear.

Dowen College Lekki Lagos claim say di boy bin play football sustain injuries.

But Sylvester parents say dia pikin tell dem before he die say na five students beat am sake of say dem wan force am join dia cult.

Sylvester Oromini death - Boarding and day school get dia own wahala?

While pipo say boarding school no dey safe for pikin dem, odas tok say boarding school and day school get their own wahala.

Some pipo believe say both school get dia own wahala but majority believe say na management dey determine school wey better.

Boarding school na 'hell' - Some argue

Many pipo wey attend boarding school bin share dia bad experience.

Udom Udochukwu Maryjane say she prefer day school sake of say she bin go through hell wen she dey junior secondary for boarding school.

She say di junior students wey report dia seniors to school authorities dey get double punishment wen dey return to dia hostel.

Umoke Destiny say im pikin no go ever attend boarding school sake of say na boarding school he go and he sabi di side effect.

Wetin go solve dis bullying palava?

Many pipo say parents go fit find out wetin dia pikin dey go through for school if dem dey close and communicate well with di kids.

Ifeyinwa Anigbogu Mbaekwe say make parents dey close with dia pikin and make dem dia friends.

"Make you check bad behaviour immediately, praise good behaviour, make you teach dem self-love and love for neighbours. Make you take time to study dem and understand dia personality, strengths and weaknesses. Make you teach dem human sympathy," Mbaekwe write.

Elizabeth Iweanoge say make parents open eyes and study dia pikin behaviour. She also tok say owners and heads of boarding school suppose to study wetin dey happen for di school environment.

"Parent-teacher association must dey run well sake of say e go help parents complain to di school authority wetin dia pikin no like.

"Di teacher suppose dey visit di hostels every time to know how every pikin dey, if senior dey punish or molest them. Di school go get guardian counsellor room where every child go report everything wey dey hapun to dem.

"Finally, parents go dey get time ask dia children questions about dia experience in school. Help give your pikin courage say no one go fit kill am, so that he no go hide anything from you. Justice na for Silvester, di young girl for Abuja school and others. RIP young hero," Iweanoge write on Facebook."

Like #justiceforsylvester #justicefordondavis and #deeperlifehighschool bin trend in 2020

Wetin we call dis foto, Dowen College Lekki Lagos

Deborah Okezie, mother of one JSS 1 student of Deeper Life High School Uyo bin raise alarm say two boys for di school sexually abuse im pikin, Don Davis.

Di parents of di boy bin demand di sum of N100million compensation for di inhuman torture dia 11 years old son suffer for di school.

For January 2021, one juvenile court for Uyo start di trial of di two boys wey allegedly molest di junior student.

Di court charge dem alongside five oda officials of di school.