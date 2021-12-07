Trailer kill some students of Ojodu Grammar school, Berger, Lagos - Wetin we sabi

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, odas

One trailer don jam and kill some students of Ojodu Grammar school, Berger, Lagos state.

As at wen dis report comot, we no fit confam di numba of casualties.

As e be so, residents for di area wia di accident happen dey protest and some reports from local tori be say dem don scata two trucks.

According to one eye witness wey tok to BBC pidgin, di truck bin hit di school children as dem dey return home from studies.