Omicron Covid: UK record first death from Omicron variant of Coronavirus

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One pesin for UK don die from di Omicron variant of coronavirus, di prime minister tok.

Boris Johnson tok say di new variant dey also result to hospital admissions and di "best thing" pipo fit do na to get dia booster jab.

During im visit to one vaccination clinic inside London, e say make pipo put for corner di idea wey say Omicron na milder variant.

On Sunday, di Prime Minister set new target for all adults inside England to offer dem booster by di end of di month.

Speaking during one visit near Paddington, west London, oga Johnson tok say:

"Sadly yes Omicron dey produce hospitalisations and sadly at least dem don confam say one patient die with Omicron.

"So I think di idea say dis na somehow milder version of di virus, na something we need to set on one side and just recognise di pace wey e dey increase through di population."

On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tok say 10 pipo dey for hospital inside England with di Omicron variant.

Sake of cases of di new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, UK update number of kontris wey dey dia travel red list last week.