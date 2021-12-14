Ikoyi marriage registry: Federal Government dismiss rumour on Ikoyi marriage registry

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MARCO LONGARI Wetin we call dis foto, Ikoyi Marriage Registry dey popular for Nigeria because husbands and wifes dey go dia from all ova di kontri.

Nigerian authorities say tori wey dey fly for social media claiming say Lagos Federal High Court declare all marriages for Ikoyi marriage registry illegal and invalid dey misleading.

Ministry of Interior on Tuesday say di tori na deliberate attempt to spoil di decision of di Court for one Suit No: FHC/L/CS/816/18.

Dat suit number na di case between Eti-Osa Local Government Council & 3 odas v. Honourable Minister of Interior and two odas.

For dat decision, di court bin hold say na only di Local Government councils fit conduct valid marriages for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of Interior/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Ministry of Interior don tok say tori say Ikoyi registry marriage certificate dey illegal and invalid no dey true.

Di Ministry of Interior add say, pipo gas know say, di same Federal High Court wey dey Ikoyi, Lagos for di Suit No. FHC/L/870/2002 between Prince Haastrup and Eti Osa Local Government bin hold say;

Di Federal Government, through di Ministry of Interior get di constitutional power to conduct marriages for Nigeria.

Dem add say di court also hold say na di Federal gomment bin delegate Local Governments to conduct marriages, sake of Legal Notices issued according to di Marriage Act.

Sake of dat, di ministry say, di trial judge bin hold say nothing for di role of local governments, for di Constitution, suggest say di local governments fit conduct or contract marriages as dem allege for dia pleadings.

"Di Court affirm say power of di local governments to contract marriages dey derived from di Legal Notices issued by di President.

Di Court also confam say di role of local governments, as e dey for Constitution dey limited to registration of all forms of marriages (including Islamic and customary marriages).

"Instead make dem appeal di decision, di same pipo bin start another Suit .

Di Court bin hold say Suit na abuse of court process, as e no fit dey invited to make anoda pronouncement on top di same point of law.

As dis one go fit cause confusion for di decisions wey come from di same court and therefore strike out di case.

Court bin hear di same issue for di case of Olumide Babalola vs Ikeja Local Government and the Registered Trustees of di Association of Local Government of Nigeria for Suit No. LD/1343/GCM/2016 wey dem deliver for May 15th, 2017.

Di Court hold say as registration of marriages dey regulated by local governments, under di list wey dey ground.

Formation of marriage dey under di Exclusive Legislative List.

Dis na within di jurisdiction of di Federal Government, wey dey regulated by di Ministry of Interior.

E dey important to note say di issue of formation, annulment and oda matrimonial causes dey by item 61 of di 1st Schedule of di 1999 Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria exclusively reserved for the Federal Government.

Di ministry draw ear give di General Public say make dem know say dis judgments still dey competent and never dey appealed against till date.

Dem also add say di current decision of di Federal High Court wey Justice D. E. Osiagor of Court 6 deliver, no fit set aside di decision of di same Court wey dey ground.

Ministry of Interior say dis one go mean say di court siddon for appeal over im own judgment.

Ikoyi marriage registry no be di only FG marriage registry for Lagos/Nigeria

Dis na di Federal marriage registries di ministry list wey get license to do marriage inside 11 states for di kontri: