South Africa demand to stop auction of Nelson Mandela Robben Island prison cell key

Wia dis foto come from, Corbis via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nelson Mandela revisited his prison cell at Robben Island in 1994

South Africa don demand make dem stop di auction of di key to the prison cell for Robben Island wey former President Nelson Mandela bin occupyy.

Di sale go happun for January for New York by Guernsey auction house. Di seller na Christo Brand, Mandela former prison guard for di notorious jail.

But Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa culture minister, say nobody don consult wit di goment.

"Dis key belong to di pipo of South Africa," im tok.

"No be anybody personal belonging," di minister add.

Guernsey say e dey plan to auction am on 28 January to raise moni for one memorial garden and museum wey dem plan to build around wia dem bury Mandela.

Di prison cell key na one of several items wey dem put for sale.

Odas include Mandela original painting The Lighthouse, Robben Island, plus di exercise bicycle wey dem bin allow am to use and prison tennis racquet.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Mandela was confined to a small cell without a bed on Robben Island

Mandela, wey be national hero for South Africa, spend 18 out of 27 years of im time in prison for Robben Island.

Oga Brand later become close friend of Mandela.

Di notorious island, wey no far from di city of Cape Town and Table Mountain, get im name from di seals - marine animals - wey bin dey live dia plenty before - robben na di Dutch word for seal.

Mandela get freedom from prison for 1990 as South Africa begin move away from strict apartheid - process wey end by di first multi-racial elections for 1994 wen dem elect am di kontri first black president.

Mandela serve single term, come step down for 1999.