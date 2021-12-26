Uche Nwosu: Police confam arrest of former Imo State governorship candidate and son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nwosu

Imo State police command don confam say na dia men arrest Uche Nwosu di son in-law of former Imo State govnor Rochas Okorocha.

Di police wey no tok why dem arrest di former governorship candidate say contrary to reports say gunmen kidnap Nwosu, dem dey aware of im arrest and "im presently dey dia custody".

Earlier on Sunday aide to Uche Nwosu, Darlington Ibekwe say some armed men carry Nwosu during church service for Saint Peter Anglican church Nkwerre for Imo state.

Di aide tell BBC Pidgin say Nwosu bin dey attend di thanksgiving service in honour of im mother wey im just bury wen di incident happun.

How di incident happen

Uche Nwosu (R) wit im wife, Uloma Nwosu during church service before di incident happun

One video wey dey circulate for social media show how di armed men invade di St. Peters Anglican church.

Dem shoot sporadically for air to scare pipo comot.

But di reaction of di pipo show how everybody run go hide.

Di voice behind di video claim say di armed men vehicle carry goment plate number - BBC neva fit verify dis tori.

"Dem put Uche Nwosu for booth," na so di voice tok.

Who be Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu na di son-in-law to di former govnor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Plenty pipo know am as Ugwumba.

E serve as di Chief of Staff to im father-in-law wen im be govnor

For 2019 Nwosu contest as di governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) during di election.

E contest against oda leading candidates, Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Hope Uzodimma of di All Progressives Congress (APC).