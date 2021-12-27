2021 Year end: Rachel Oniga, Sound Sultan, Ada Jesus, Victor Uwaifo, celebs wey die 2021

Year 2021 na very tough year for many pipo around di world and Nigeria no dey exempted sake of Covid plus many oda disturbing tins wey happun.

Many things happun for di year and part of dem be say Nigerians lose a lot of dia celebrities.

BBC Pidgin present popular celebrities wey die for di year 2021.

Folake Aremu 'Orisabunmi'

Nigeria bin lose one Nollywood star Folake Aremu alias Orisabunmi wey die on January 5.

Orisabunmi wey come from Kwara State bin dey popular for di priestess role she dey play for movies.

Ernest Asuzu

Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu bin die on January 26 at di age of 37 after im slump.

Asuzu wey also be musician dey popular for playing criminal and hitman role for movies.

Di actor bin enta limelight afta im act for one Nollywood blockbuster movie Another Campus Queen in di 90s.

Sadiq Daba

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Sadiq Daba die on di evening of Wednesday, March 3, at di age of 69.

Di ogbonge actor bin battle leukaemia before im death.

Daba bin work for Nigeria Television Authority (Nta) and also play di role of Bitrus for soap opera Cock Crow at Dawn.

Wia dis foto come from, ADA JESUS Wetin we call dis foto, Ada Jesus real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi die at di age of 24

Ada Jesus

Popular Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi die on April 21 afta she battle wit kidney problem.

For one interview wit BBC Igbo, Ada Jesus bin tok say she dey sick wit kidney problem.

For interview wey she do for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.

Obama DMW

One of di members of Davido crew Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW die on Tuesday, June 29.

Obama DMW death pain many of im celebrity friends wey describe di man as "real pesin".

Dem born Obama DMW for Lagos and im get im Bachelor's for Lagos State University before im port go Canada.

For DMW, e bin follow work as Davido road manager before im form im own record label inside DMW wey im call Obama Music Worldwide.

Wia dis foto come from, Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan na ogbonge musician wey die of throat cancer on Saturday, July 11, im family bin announce.

Di singer wey im real name be Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi die at di age of 44 and dey buried for Muslim cemetery, New Jersey, United States.

Sound Sultan name no fit dey omitted wen pipo dey mention artistes wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Rachel Oniga

Nigerian veteran actress Rachel Oniga bin die at di age of 64 on July 30 from heart-related issue.

For statement wey her family release, dem announce say Oniga die for one Lagos hospital.

Di actress come from Delta State and dem born am on May 23, 1957. She begin her acting career for 1993.

Oniga family describe her death as "God design" and "function of a race of life well finished".

Victor Olaotan

Nigerian bin lose dis Ogbonge actor on August 26 at di age 69 years.

Before im death, di actor bin dey battle for im life after di accident wey im get for 2016 as im dey drive go set for Lagos, Nigeria.

Olaotan bin act as di main character named Fred Ade-Williams for popular Africa Magic TV series Tinsel.

Sir Victor Uwaifo

Di ogbonge musician die on August 28 at di age of 80.

Sir Uwaifo na legend wey many pipo respect well before im death, and im song Joromi na evergreen.

Im release di song for 1965 wen im dey 24 years and di veteran musician don sing many oda songs wey be hit.

Baba Suwe

Popular Nigerian comedian Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe die at di age of 63 on November 22.

Na im son Sola Omidina announce di death of di veteran actor on im Instagram page and also confirm to BBC Pidgin.

Baba Suwe begin acting for 1971 but become popular afta e feature for one movie titled, Omolasan.

Im become more popular afta e feature for Iru Esin, wey Olaiya Igwe produce for 1997.

Sam Obiago

Veteran actor Sam Obiago aka Daddy Sam die on Thursday, December 23.

Na di president of di Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirm di news of di actor death on Thursday.

Daddy Sam feature for Nollywood movies like; Tears of a King, Royal Appointment, Blood Brothers and oda popular films.

Bruno Iwuoha

Di veteran Nollywood actor bin die on Saturday, April 10, after im battle with diabetes.

Bruno Iwuoha die at di age of 68 and many Nollywood filmmakers describe im death as shocking.

Wia dis foto come from, YOLANDA OKEREKE/INSTAGRAM

Karibi Fubara

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara die on Wednesday 15 December, 2021 .

Im family members announce am on top dia social media page.

Di "God calling" actor bin dey diagnosed wit cancer for 2020.

For one of im Instagram post afta di surgery, e say na around Easter e bin receive di news say im get large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.